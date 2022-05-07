“Jordan gambled at night, Rodman goes to Vegas, Ja Morant goes to a nightclub”: NBA Twitter reacts to Grizzlies guard partying in San Francisco ahead of Game Three

Grizzlies guard Ja Morant was spotted having a good time at a nightclub in San Francisco ahead of Game Three on Saturday.

Ja Morant surely knows how to work hard and party harder. The Grizzlies guard, who lately overtook Stephen Curry in social media views, was captured enjoying at a nightclub in San Francisco. The recently crowned MIP generated close to 150M across all social media platforms.

Currently facing the Warriors in the western conference semi-finals, Morant is having a breakthrough year. The 22-year-old has earned the tag of being called box-office. The Grizzlies All-Star’s freakish athleticism and high-volume scoring are big draws to the arenas.

In a must-win Game Two against Stephen Curry and co, Morant’s 47-points had him join the likes of Kobe Bryant and LeBron James in the following stat. Thus there is no doubt that Morant is a superstar in the making, already beginning to adopt that lifestyle.

With Game Three in the Bay Area, Morant wanted to explore the nightlife in San Francisco. The Grizzlies guard was spotted enjoying his time at the Valencia Room nightclub.

NBA Twitter reacts to clips of Ja Morant partying surfacing on social media.

Well, it’s no lie that being in the public eye diminishes the lines between your professional and private life. The onset of social media has blurred the lines even further, the most recent example being Ja Morant’s visit to a nightclub in San Francisco.

Ja Morant spotted at the Valencia Room nightclub in San Francisco last night 👀 pic.twitter.com/s2cSeal3tt — Tristi Rodriguez (@tristi_r14) May 6, 2022

“We gon’ have some fun.” Ja Morant got caught clubbing in San Francisco on Thursday night 👀 (🎥 via @tristi_r14)pic.twitter.com/EctJLOZvze — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) May 7, 2022

He is not taking this seriously .. he will learn. Kobe would never. — Sodogandji (@sodog) May 6, 2022

Covid protocol incoming 🤐 — O🅿️timistic Warriors fan (@GoIdenState) May 6, 2022

They don’t have night clubs in Memphis? — SK (@sk_bruce_wayne) May 6, 2022

Jordan gambled at night

Rodman goes to Vegas

Ja goes to a night club In the playoffs… Some are just built different but Ja has to win though pic.twitter.com/L43kHr9gRT — mj23_world (@mj23_world) May 7, 2022

Ja Harden 😄! — ADloveslife (@adloveslife) May 7, 2022

Well, Morant making news with his off-court movement bears evidence of the Grizzlies guard’s rising popularity. On the other hand, the series between the Warriors and Grizzlies continues to live up to the hype, with drama written all over it.

Currently tied 1-1, the Grizzlies play the Warriors at the Chase Center on Saturday.