“I’d rather have Stephen Curry over Ja Morant in this series!”: Stephen A Smith announces his player of choice between Grizzlies and Warriors’ stars

Stephen A Smith has picked Steph Curry over Ja Morant for the remainder of the series between the Grizzlies and the Warriors.

Last night’s match between the Golden State Warriors and the Memphis Grizzlies was a tight affair. The match ended with a one-point difference. 116-117 to Steph Curry and Golden State.

Despite his last-minute missed layup, Ja Morant still managed to have a 30+ point game. Steph Curry was at his best as well, scoring 24. The production of both point guards has sparked a debate of sorts.

Who would you rather have? Steph or Ja for the remainder of the series? One respected NBA analyst, namely Stephen A Smith has given his answer, and that is Stephen Curry.

I’d rather have STEPH over JA in this series! pic.twitter.com/nv3L4EUpaV — Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) May 2, 2022

Also Read: ‘Clowns banter about Steph Curry not showing up in big games!’: Draymond Green claps back at critics questioning Warriors star in clutch moments

He cites that the Warriors now have a home-court advantage. Add that to Steph’s ability to galvanize and lead the way for his team, and Stephen A is picking him over Ja.

Steph Curry is happy to be back playing playoff basketball

Last year was a year to forget for Steph and the Warriors. Golden State was riddled with injuries and failed to make the playoffs. However, with Curry back, things were different this year and the Warriors are once again serious contenders.

Steph Curry himself commented on this post-game. He spoke about how he missed everything about playoff basketball. Including the atmosphere and the opportunity to play meaningful games. He will be looking to continue his fine form displayed against the Nuggets.

“I just missed everything about this, the atmosphere… the opportunity to play meaningful games that require everything” Steph Curry on missing playoff basketball. pic.twitter.com/PAGlutKGhX — NBA (@NBA) May 2, 2022

Also Read: “Steph Curry channels prime Michael Jordan with his 3-1 legacy on the line”: NBA Twitter reacts as the Warriors brush past Nikola Jokic and the Nuggets

Both the Warriors and Steph have a long series ahead of them. Hopefully they can weather the storm and secure their spot in the Western Conference Finals.