“That’s Not Must Watch TV”: Paul Pierce Mocks Jordan Poole, Kevin Garnett Disapproves 8-Point Performance in Front of Rubi Rose

Since leaving the Golden State Warriors this off-season, Jordan Poole has not been up to the mark with the Washington Wizards. In the Wizards’ eventual 99-120 loss against the New York Knicks in last Friday’s In-Season Tournament game, Poole could only score 8 points, attracting criticism from fans and analysts alike.

Hip-hop artist and model Rubi Rose was one of the celebrities in attendance for this game last Friday. Ahead of the Wizards’ loss, Rose had parlayed on Jordan Poole’s performance, expecting him to score 16.5 points or above in the game. Unfortunately, Rose lost this bet as Poole could not reach his potential in that game.

In the Thanksgiving episode of The Ticket & The Truth, Kevin Garnett and Paul Pierce discussed Poole’s abysmal performance with their two cents on the issues plaguing the former Dubs guard. The Celtics legends seemed utterly disappointed with Poole’s lack of form with the Wizards this season.

Kevin Garnett praised the Oklahoma City Thunder for their great balance and chemistry, which is evident from their 11-4 record this season. However, when Garnett sparked the topic of watching Jordan Poole play, Paul Pierce hilariously replied, “That’s not much watch TV. I thought it was.”

Garnett called out Poole for failing Rubi Rose’s parlay on him in that game and also missing out on impressing her. On the other hand, Paul Pierce considered having a parlay on your name as an honor and expected Poole to have played a 50-point game with that motivation. Though Jordan Poole was expected to be the face of the Wizards franchise, it seems like KG and Pierce think that the 2022 NBA champion isn’t cut out to lead the franchise forward.

Amidst such a crisis on the Wizards roster, some new rumors suggest that Washington might be looking for a complete overhaul of their squad in this season’s February trade. As per reports, it seems like Danilo Gallinari, Tyus Jones, Landry Shamet, and Jordan Poole could be potential trade options for the Wizards this season.

Poole had exited the Warriors to create a legacy of himself, away from the shadows of the Warriors’ Splash Brothers. However, it seems like he is failing to keep up, leaving Washington with no option but to part ways with him sooner or later.

Kevin Garnett wants Jordan Poole out of the NBA

Kevin Garnett has been one of Jordan Poole’s harshest critics this season. Time and again, KG has criticized Poole on several grounds, from his nonchalant and lazy attitude against Kristaps Porzingis in a loss against the Boston Celtics to his underwhelming performances subsequently.

Garnett’s patience seems to be tested as he feels Poole is flexing on his championship among the young core of a seemingly average NBA team like the Wizards. In a harsh rant expressing his disappointment, Garnett recently declared that Jordan Poole should not belong in the league with such an attitude. As the face of the franchise, having no leadership or winning capability is what irks KG the most in this case.

Poole was earlier known for performing better under the influence of ‘baddies’. This essentially meant he was performing better than usual whenever he was motivated to impress a beautiful lady in the audience. However, given he fumbled Rubi Rose’s hopes and bets on him, fans have started to believe that this boost might no longer affect Poole.