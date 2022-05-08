“Jordan Poole on Ja Morant wasn’t dirty, man!”: Jaren Jackson Jr. drops his surprising take on Warriors star’s controversial foul on his Grizzlies teammate

Memphis Grizzlies star Jaren Jackson Jr. weighs in on rumored dirty play on Ja Morant by Jordan Poole

During games 1 and 2, there wasn’t much that divided the Warriors and the Grizzlies. Both teams had players hitting big shots throughout, that caused the two matches to come down to the final possessions. However, things changed in game 3, and they changed dramatically.

The Grizzlies started out red hot, scoring on practically every possession, while Stephen Curry and the crew looked lost at best. Heck, Jaren Jackson Jr. even hit this long three-pointer at the end of the shot-clock.

Ja Morant reacted to Jordan Poole grabbing his knee. (via @JaMorant) pic.twitter.com/9XhvkPfYxG — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) May 8, 2022

Then, Jordan Poole came on to help, and all hell broke loose. Golden State changed up it’s defensive system to a zone look, rather than a man-to-man, causing Ja Morant and his team to lose their tempo.

The result? Well, the final score stood at 112-142 to the team from San Francisco.

The aforementioned Jordan Poole had a little incident with Ja Morant, which went on to cause a knee injury, something Jaren Jackson Jr. chose to comment on, during his postgame interview.

Jaren Jackson Jr. says there was nothing dirty about Jordan Poole’s foul on Ja Morant

In case you may not have seen the foul we’re talking about here, take a look at the YouTube clip below.

Now, we won’t lie, JP clearly wasn’t going for the ball on that one. But, it also didn’t look like he was trying to injure Ja Morant in any degree. And it appears that Jaren Jackson Jr. agrees with us on that one completely.

Jaren Jackson Jr. weighed in on the Ja-Poole play pic.twitter.com/wUzPlXdl0B — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) May 8, 2022

Still, we can’t help but feel that many players on both sides have gotten seriously incensed by the audacity of the other team. And with that in mind, this series is probably only going to get hotter than it is already.

