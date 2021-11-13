Basketball

“Jrue Holiday should have 3 DPOY’s, just ask Kevin Durant about his defense”: Andre Iguodala heaps praises of the reigning NBA champion’s underrated defensive capabilities

"Jrue Holiday should have 3 DPOY’s, just ask Kevin Durant about his defense": Andre Iguodala heaps praises of the reigning NBA champion's underrated defensive capabilities
Joe Viju

Previous Article
"Scrutineers able to put 85mm ball through his wing with DRS open"– Proof appears against Mercedes for DRS technical infringement in Lewis Hamilton's car
Next Article
ODI captain of India: Will Virat Kohli continue to lead India in ODIs?
NBA Latest Post
"Jrue Holiday should have 3 DPOY’s, just ask Kevin Durant about his defense": Andre Iguodala heaps praises of the reigning NBA champion's underrated defensive capabilities
“Jrue Holiday should have 3 DPOY’s, just ask Kevin Durant about his defense”: Andre Iguodala heaps praises of the reigning NBA champion’s underrated defensive capabilities

Former Finals MVP Andre Iguodala claims that Jrue Holiday is an underrated defender, adding he…