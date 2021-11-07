“We’ve had a more favorable schedule, so I don’t think you look too much into it”: Former Finals MVP Andre Iguodala advises fans not to read too much into the Warriors’ recent run

NBA veteran Andre Iguodala cautions fans not to read too much into the Warriors currently being the top seed in the western conference. Iggy cites having a favorable schedule and that they are a work-in-progress team.

The Golden State Warriors are back. The Dub Nation has finally something to cheer about after the team’s lackluster performance post the 2019 NBA Finals. Stephen Curry and co are off to a great start, with other team members chipping in equally.

Former Finals MVP Andre Iguodala signed a one-year veteran minimum deal with the Warriors, returning to the Bay area after two years. Iggy is one of the most respected leaders in the locker room. Thus having him back on the roster is a big morale booster.

The Warriors have kicked off their 2021-22 campaign on a great note, with a 7-1 record. In what many expected, Stephen Curry to be the primary source of the team’s offense. However, the supporting cast consisting of Jordan Poole, Gary Payton II, and Andrew Wiggins have chipped in for the Dubs.

During a recent post-match media interaction, Andre Iguodala cautioned Dub Nation not to get too excited as it was just the beginning of the season.

Andre Iguodala talks about not taking the Warriors’ great run too seriously.

The Dubs are off to a great start despite Klay Thompson and rookie James Wiseman yet to make their return. However, Stephen Curry and co are holding fort. The Bay Area team had two 1st round picks in the recent draft Jonathan Kuminga and Moses moody, giving them great depth.

Warriors guard Jordan Poole is playing his best basketball, and has entered the conversation for the most improved player of the year. Recently, Gary Payton II had some highlight moments.

With Draymond Green and Steph Curry mentoring the young core, one can assume the Warriors are a big threat in the west. Recently, veteran player Iguodala advised fans not to read too much into their current situation with a major chunk of their schedule still left.

“We’re OK. We’re a work-in-progress,” Iguodala told reporters after Friday’s game. “We’ve had a more favorable schedule, so I don’t think you look too much into it. We’re doing what we’re supposed to do. That says a lot. There’s a lot of talent in this league and you’ve seen some pretty interesting comebacks. I think there was a big one tonight, the Milwaukee-New York game. There is something to taking care of the games you’re supposed to take care of.

So we’ve got to finish off the home stretch and continue to have the right mindset in terms of not looking at our record but looking at how we’re playing and how we’re improving through each game.”

Andre says the Warriors are just “OK, a work in progress” 😅 pic.twitter.com/4jTrhcpYOH — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) November 6, 2021

Though Iggy has a point, the Warriors have defeated formidable teams such as the Lakers, Clippers, and Hornets so far. One must remember that Klay Thompson is going to make his comeback soon after a two-year hiatus due to catastrophic injuries. Thompson is a top 5 shooter of all time.

