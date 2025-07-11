“Just a Showcase”: Kobe Bryant Once Explained Why He Hates AAU Basketball

Oct 30, 2013; Oakland, CA, USA; Los Angeles Lakers shooting guard Kobe Bryant (24) behind the bench against the Golden State Warriors during the third quarter at Oracle Arena. The Golden State Warriors defeated the Los Angeles Lakers 125-94. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images

The journey to an NBA career has changed drastically in recent years in comparison to the past. AAU basketball has become glorified on social media. In part, if a young player doesn’t expose themselves to the AAU scene, they won’t receive recognition from college scouts. Kobe Bryant was among the figures who were very outspoken regarding the negative impact AAU basketball can have on youth.

Despite being born in Philadelphia, Bryant had the unique privilege of witnessing European basketball at a young age. His father, Joe Bryant, played overseas during Kobe’s adolescent years. As a result, a different brand of basketball became exposed to him. A style of play which emphasized team play rather than individual.

As basketball began to grow in America, so did the coverage on the grassroots level. The monopoly of AAU basketball is an entirely different conversation. As a savant of the game, Bryant has followed closely the growth of the AAU scene, and his feelings were strong.

“[AAU basketball] doesn’t teach our players how to play the right way,” Bryant said after his final game in Portland in 2016. “Everything is a reward system.”

Nearly a decade later, Bryant’s comments are more true than before. A lot of players don’t prioritize winning. In the day and age of NIL, their names are their brand. Team success doesn’t matter in the grand scheme of things when the bank deposit hits their account. That isn’t the case with European basketball.

“I got lucky cause I grew up in Europe and everything is fundamental, so I learned all the basics,” Bryant said. Young players nowadays live for highlight plays are garnering attention on social media. The direct impact on the game wasn’t to Bryant’s liking. “I think we’re doing a tremendous disservice to our young basketball players right now,” Bryant proclaimed.

If Bryant could witness the style of play that is on display in the AAU scene, his feelings would most likely intensify. There’s a reason stars such as Nikola Jokic, Luka Doncic, and Victor Wembanyama enter the league with what seems like an advantage. It is due to the constant honing of their skills, which is a product of the developmental tree in place in Europe.

Kobe attempted to change the direction of AAU basketball with his Mamba Academy. The program remains strong despite his passing in 2020. It’ll take more passionate figures, such as Bryant, who can instill true change within the culture surrounding AAU basketball.