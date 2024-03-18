“Just Impossible to Guard”: Dirk Nowitzki’s Former Teammate Reacts to Damian Lillard Crowning Kyrie Irving the Most Skilled Player

Kyrie Irving‘s left-handed running floater at the buzzer to take his team to victory against the Nuggets is the talk of the town. This ridiculous shot from Kyrie had the entire social media in a chokehold as everyone who witnessed it had something to say. Several NBA stars, including Damian Lillard, joined the fans to talk about Kyrie and gave him props for being arguably the most skilled player.

Lillard posted on X, “Kyrie the most skilled mf ever bra…” Recently, Chandler Parsons co-signed Dame’s claim for the Mavericks star.

When this was brought up on the ‘Run It Back‘ show, Parsons said that he agreed with what Dame had to say. He said that watching Kyrie in action is like poetry in motion. With his kind of ball control and the fluidity of his movement on the court, he is simply a treat to watch as a basketball fan. Parsons believed that there’s nothing that Kyrie can’t do and today he proved that once again with an almost impossible-to-execute floater with a 6’11” Nikola Jokic on his back.

The ex-NBA star said that the reason why Kyrie is so highly respected by other players in the league is because they understand just how difficult it is to guard him. He said, “He is definitely respected from players and hoopers that know the game, because he’s just impossible to guard.”

Lou Williams also joined Parsons to praise Kyrie, as he said, “Whether he is finishing at the rim, dribbling through defenses…one of the most skilled of all time.” Moreover, Irving has always been at the receiving end of such appreciation from his fellow athletes.

Kyrie Irving is no stranger to these compliments

This is not the first time that Kyrie has been hailed as the most skilled player in the game. During an interview with Complex, last year, Carmelo Anthony talked about Kyrie and called him the most skilled player. He said, “Speaking on Kyrie, a lot of people may say he’s not the best player but he’s the most skilled.”

During an appearance on Podcast P with Paul George, Jalen Green also gave major props to Kyrie. He said that Kyrie was the one star in the league, who surprised him with the kind of skills he possesses. Green echoed the statement of Parsons because he also believed that guarding Kyrie is one of the toughest tasks to accomplish.

With 24 points, seven rebounds, and nine assists, Irving took over the game, along with Luka Doncic, to finish the game for his team. Surely, Kai deserves all the praise that is bestowed upon him as he has proved time and again that he is one of the most skilled guards in the league.