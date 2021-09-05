“Kawhi Leonard and Paul George plotted Los Angeles team-up at Drake’s house”: Clippers superstars reportedly decided to join forces at the Toronto rapper’s house

Kawhi Leonard and Paul George were apparently at Drake’s house when they decided they wanted to play together on the Los Angeles Clippers.

Kawhi Leonard and Paul George joining forces on the Los Angeles Clippers came as a curveball to quite nearly every single NBA fan. Kawhi leaving the Toronto Raptors after having just won a title with them a month prior was strange enough. Paul George leaving OKC after a year of committing to them long-term is what had people up in arms.

Kawhi Leonard, as many remember, was caught between the Clippers and the Lakers during the 2019 offseason. Having not yet decided where to go, the purple and gold didn’t sign any lucrative free agents that summer to keep the salary cap free for a potential Kawhi signing. This, of course, did not go according to plan.

There are several layers to this team-up between PG13 and ‘The Claw’, such as the latter forgoing Russell Westbrook in order to pursue his OKC partner-in-crime instead.

Kawhi Leonard and Paul George decided to team up at Drake’s house.

Kawhi Leonard and Drake seemingly got close during his one-year stint with the Toronto Raptors and have been in ‘cahoots’ with one another ever since. So much so that the 2x Finals MVP decided to make one of the most important decisions of his career at the CLB rapper’s house.

It’s been reported that Kawhi Leonard and Paul George plotted to team-up with one another on the Los Angeles Clippers while they were at Drake’s house. It’s unclear which one of his house’s but there’s a chance that it could’ve been at the OVO mansion in Toronto.

Fast-forward two years later and Kawhi and Drake still seem to be great friends as the DPOY appeared in the latter’s latest music video for his song “Way 2 S*xy”.