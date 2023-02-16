“Russell Westbrook Should Go to the Clippers!”: Shaquille O’Neal Believes 2017 MVP Should Get Back at Lakers Fans

The Los Angeles Lakers, right before the trade deadline, managed to make a move their fans had been waiting for. After struggling in the offseason, the Lakers finally managed to find a trade for Russell Westbrook. They got involved in a three-team trade that sent Russ to the Utah Jazz.

In exchange, the Lakers received D’Angelo Russell, Mike Conley, and Jarred Vanderbilt.

ESPN Sources: The Lakers are finalizing deal to land Minnesota’s D’Angelo Russell, Malik Beasley and Jarred Vanderbilt in trade including Mike Conley and picks to Timberwolves and Russell Westbrook and a lightly protected 2027 LA first-round pick to Jazz. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 9, 2023

Even though Russ was traded to the Jazz, the consensus had always been that he’d negotiate a buyout and sign with another team. One of the front runners for the same has been the Los Angeles Clippers.

Recently, Shaquille O’Neal gave his two cents about the same.

Also Read: “Kobe Bryant Would Never Do That!”: Former WNBA Player Lisa Leslie Once Came Out With Strong Take on R*pe Allegations

Shaquille O’Neal believes Russell Westbrook should stick it to the Lakers fans

Shaq recently got back on the mic and dropped the latest episode of the Big Podcast. It was a special episode as he had Candace Parker as a guest. Together, Shaq, Parker, and Nischelle Turner touched a lot of topics.

One of the many topics was Russell Westbrook. Talking about what happened with the Lakers and what Russ should do next, here is what Shaq had to say.

The Big Diesel wants Russ to sign with the Clippers and then show the Lakers fans what he brings to a playoff team.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NBA on TNT (@nbaontnt)

Well, Shaq’s words may have helped stir the pot even more, as since, Shams announced that the two parties have been in talks about the same.

The Los Angeles Clippers have begun conversations with Russell Westbrook, sources tell me and @LawMurrayTheNU. Clippers received permission to speak to Westbrook and talks have started among franchise officials. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 16, 2023

As someone who knows what it’s like to be burnt out by the Lakers and their fans, Shaq is speaking from his experience and expertise. He wants the 2017 MVP to go ahead and show the fans what he’s capable of when he’s in a good system. If Russ does manage to sign with the Clippers and they outperform the Lakers, it would be a great redemption arc for the 6ft 4″ superstar.

Also Read: Michael Jordan Airball Free Throw: Has Bulls Legend Missed Everything From the Charity Stripe Like LeBron James?

Where all can Russ head to?

While the Clippers seem to be the overwhelming favorites to land Russell Westbrook, they aren’t the only destination. According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, there are several teams interested in the 2017 MVP.

The other potential destinations are Bulls, Wizards, and Heat.

.@wojespn reports that Russell Westbrook has communicated with the Bulls, Clippers, Wizards and Heat about possible buyout destinations. (via NBA Countdown) pic.twitter.com/CTwVTX00cb — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) February 16, 2023

Considering how hard Paul George is lobbying for Russ, Steve Ballmer and co. should oblige. At the same time, Russ needs to understand that he won’t get the money he was due this season. He should not let the monetary aspect ruin a shot at a championship and redemption.

Also Read: “Kyrie Irving Strikes Again!”: Skip Bayless Calls Out Uncle Drew For Abandoning Luka Doncic and Starting All-Star Break Early