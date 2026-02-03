Kawhi Leonard’s Aspiration Scandal Could Be Why Coaches Didn’t Vote Him Into The ASG, Says Windy

The Los Angeles Clippers’ mid-season resurgence seemingly was not enough for anyone from the team to make the All-Star Game. Kawhi Leonard’s omission, in particular, was hard to ignore, although there may have been non-basketball-related reasons behind it, according to trusted insider Brian Windhorst.

At the beginning of the 2025–26 season, the Clippers looked like a lost franchise. They were losing frequently, and any strong performances Leonard delivered were quickly forgotten. Then, things began to change. The Clippers have won eight of their last ten games and are slowly climbing the standings.

Leonard has also been contributing more than ever. He has been consistently available and is averaging 27.6 points per game, his highest mark since joining the Clippers. Still, no All-Star for him.

Could this snub have been due to the scandal at the beginning of the year involving Clippers owner Steve Ballmer and the fraudulent company Aspiration? That is what Windhorst believes, at least.

“The reaction within the league has been kind of universal between the executives that I’ve talked to, which is that Kawhi Leonard doesn’t make the team. So okay, that happens. Players get snubbed. Kawhi’s numbers are phenomenal,” he said.

Leonard is proving once again that when he is healthy, he can be a top 10, and perhaps even a top 5, player. It would still be easy to overlook his numbers, given how competitive the Western Conference is and the fact that he plays for the less popular Los Angeles franchise. However, Windhorst believes the real reason Leonard will not suit up for the All-Star Game is the Aspiration fiasco, in which he was accused of earning around $28 million more than his listed salary under the table.

“And the wonder is did he not make this team because the coaches didn’t vote for him because of the accusations of the improper contract? He is having a brilliant season. His highest scoring season as a Clipper.”

Maybe this is simply the reality of Kawhi’s career at this stage. Fair or not, he is judged on availability, narratives, and the overall vibe surrounding his team as much as on the box score. That is the tax you pay when you are a quiet superstar in a loud league.

Still, if the Clippers keep climbing and Leonard continues producing at this level, the snub will age poorly. Fans and coaches have short memories when wins start piling up. Kawhi does not need an All-Star nod to validate his level anyway. Come playoff time, if he is healthy, nobody will care about February votes. They will only care that No. 2 looks like a problem again.