Basketball

“Let’s be honest, ‘push from behind’ is really a Patrick Beverley signature move!”: NBA Twitter has mixed reactions as the Wolves point guard snuck up on Serge Ibaka

"Let's be honest, 'push from behind' is really a Patrick Beverley signature move!": NBA Twitter has mixed reactions as the Wolves point guard snuck up on Serge Ibaka
Akash Murty

Previous Article
"What? Joel Embiid and James Harden have made more free throws than field goals this year?": Staggering stat about Sixers superstars leaves NBA social media stunned at their prowess at drawing free throws
No Newer Articles
NBA Latest Post
"Let's be honest, 'push from behind' is really a Patrick Beverley signature move!": NBA Twitter has mixed reactions as the Wolves point guard snuck up on Serge Ibaka
“Let’s be honest, ‘push from behind’ is really a Patrick Beverley signature move!”: NBA Twitter has mixed reactions as the Wolves point guard snuck up on Serge Ibaka

Patrick Beverley drew some attention to the game between the Timberwolves and the Bucks by…