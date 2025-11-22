Kendrick Perkins Believes LeBron James’ Body Language Is a Massive Positive Sign for the Lakers

LeBron James finally made his comeback to the Lakers after missing the first 14 games of the season with sciatica, slipping right back into the mix like he never left. In his return, he tallied 11 points and 12 assists in about 30 minutes, showing that even after a long layoff, he’s still got elite playmaking chops.

Advertisement

The Lakers were 10–4 without him, a surprisingly strong start that’s even more impressive given his absence. Now that he’s back, the team will be looking to lock in and build off that momentum, especially with his leadership and experience returning full force. And the best part? The King looks ecstatic to be out there.

That is, at least according to Kendrick Perkins and the rest of the Road Trippin crew. LeBron’s return was a segment on the latest episode of their podcast, and Perkins in particular was quick to notice how much LeGOAT’s body language spelled good news for the Purple and Gold.

“We all know that the one thing we’ve looked at when it comes to Bron is his body language. His body language gonna tell us all we need to know. The man was happy as hell out there,” stated Perk. Honestly, James could have returned to a 0-14 Lakers team, and he still probably would have been ecstatic to be back playing the game that made him famous.

Still, it’s pretty cool that LBJ’s joyfulness can be seen and felt by guys who shared the court with him. “That man was smiling from ear to ear. He gave Austin Reaves a hug so tight when he made that four-point play. I was like, ‘Oh sh**. He’s f****** with these guys,” added Kendrick.

James knows how to have camaraderie with his teammates. He, Richard Jefferson, and the rest of the 2016 Cavaliers are all on a text thread together to this day. It’s not just because they won a title together. It’s because they grew so close doing it.

Moments like that are exactly why his return feels bigger than just a boost in the standings. When LeBron shows that kind of genuine joy, it spreads through a locker room fast and reminds everyone what they’re playing for.

The Lakers may already be off to a strong start, but having a locked-in, energized, and fully engaged LeBron back in the mix gives them a different kind of spark. And if he keeps carrying himself with that same contagious spirit, this team’s ceiling might rise a whole lot higher than anyone expected.