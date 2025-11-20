Kendrick Perkins Claims Steph Curry Is “In His Feelings” After Under Armour Negotiations Didn’t Unfold as Expected

Steph Curry shocked the basketball universe when he parted ways with Under Armour this past month. Citing a disappointing negotiation over a new deal with the company, the four-time NBA champion decided to step away from the brand. Marking a new era with Steph as a free agent in the shoe industry, with many wondering if he’ll sign with another big brand next.

Curry had been with Under Armour for 13 years before leaving. He was the leader of the company’s brand and helped keep them involved in the basketball selling space. However, the recent move to part ways with one of the biggest icons in NBA history suggests that they may be distancing themselves from basketball.

Curry recently spoke about his departure from Under Armour, expressing some disappointment over how the situation unfolded. When Kendrick Perkins saw the quotes, he thought that the NBA legend was justified in what he felt.

“He was in his feelings. Rightfully so, because that negotiation probably didn’t go the way he planned that it was going to go,” Perkins said on Road Trippin’.

Now, gone from Under Armour, Curry is taking his brand with him, and could sign with another big company. The first that came to mind was Nike, who dominate the basketball scene. There have also been some cool mockups of what Steph’s potential logo would look like with the brand’s signature swoosh.

What Nike x Steph Curry would look like pic.twitter.com/R13QEmTnBW — Hoops (@Hoopss) November 18, 2025

But there are other companies like Adidas, Reebok, New Balance, and Puma that could sign Curry. If you asked his teammate who he should sign with, though, he believes that one of the brands could catapult Steph to another stratosphere.

Draymond Green Thought Steph Should’ve Stayed at Nike

Some NBA fans may not know that Curry was signed with Nike for the first four seasons of his career. But upon failing to renegotiate a contract, which included a completely botched interview by Nike, he decided to jump ship and head for Under Armour. It was a pivotal moment in NBA shoe-dealing history.

However, Curry’s teammate, Draymond Green, once said that he believed Steph could’ve been as big as Michael Jordan if he had stayed with Nike.

“It makes you take a step back and wonder what would his business be today had he stayed with Nike?” he pondered on The Draymond Green Show. “I’ll go out on a limb and say if he was building at Nike, it may be as big as Jordan Brand.”

It’s a hearty assumption coming from Curry’s championship-caliber teammate. After all, the Jordan brand is Nike’s most successful branch in their business. This past year, they generated $7 billion.

We’ll never truly know if Draymond is right. Curry could sign with Nike today, but it would come in the downswing of his career, well past his prime. Not that his gear wouldn’t still sell amazingly, it’s just hard to imagine it ever reaching the heights of what it was when he was in his prime.