Kendrick Perkins Compares Cooper Flagg to LeBron James But With One Exception

The hype and Buzz are such that everybody and their mother expects the world from Cooper Flagg. The Duke University grad is yet to play a game in the NBA, but the Dallas Mavericks’ No. 1 draft pick is already drawing comparisons to greats of the game. And even former stars are not missing a chance to bet on the 18-year-old.

Former NBA champion Kendrick Perkins, who likes saying whatever comes to his mind, has placed Flagg on the same pedestal as LeBron James. Indeed, Perk’s statements at times come across as wacky, with fans attributing them to an attempt to create buzz on social media.

But then, this is not the first time Perkins has praised Flagg; he had proudly announced his allegiance on draft night. So, how is Flagg faring in the pre-season, and is it giving some indication of what to expect? Yes, according to Perk.

In the 21 minutes Flagg featured in the preseason game against the Utah Jazz, he scooped up 11 points (3-13 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 7 rebounds, 2 steals, 2 blocks, and an assist. Perkins believes these numbers are comparable to James.

“He is the white version of LeBron James,” Perkins announced on ESPN. “When you talk about his IQ for the game, he has that. When you talk about his ability to be able to create, defend, do all those things, Cooper Flagg has that package, minus a little bit of athleticism than LeBron.”

The former NBA champion also spoke about the chemistry between Flagg and Anthony Davis in the preseason, admiring the “two-man game” he saw. “I wouldn’t be surprised [that] come opening night, the ball is going to be in his hands. He’s going to be running that point forward position,” Perkins added.

Brian Windhost seconded Perkins. The NBA analyst asserted that while LeBron was far more talented, Flagg is far better with the ball than the 4x NBA champion was during his rookie year.

Windhorst noted that LeBron was a disaster as a point guard and was probably leading the league in turnovers back in 2003. Flagg, meanwhile, had none in Tuesday night’s game against the Jazz.

Host Mallika Andrews chimed in, adding that Flagg doesn’t look like the youngest player in the NBA the way he played. She, however, added that since the elite Western teams were all playing with double bigs in their lineups, the challenge Flagg would face in the 82 games of the regular season would be different from what he is used to as a point guard.

Jason Kidd, head coach of the Dallas Mavericks, had weighed in on the Jazz game and said that they could be one of the leading shot-blocking teams in the league. For that to happen, Flagg will need to hold his own through the long season. From what we saw, that seems a possibility.

Flagg will also have the support of Davis and Dereck Lively patrolling the paint. Perkins then boldly predicted that not only will the Mavs top the shot blocking charts, but they will also be the top defensive team in this upcoming season.

“They have all the pieces. When you have that front line, you have a Cooper Flagg, Anthony Davis, a Lively, a [Daniel] Gafford … With that athleticism, not just protecting the rim but the fact that they could get out and slide those puppies on the perimeter, that is a problem,” Perkins said.

At this point, it does seem that all roads lead to Flagg becoming the star he’s supposed to be. But he’s only 18. And surely the Mavs will want to give him more time to develop before throwing him into the deep end.