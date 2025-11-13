Kendrick Perkins Demands Lawrence Frank’s Firing After Bradley Beal Injury, Blasts Clippers for Trading Norman Powell

Lawrence Frank is in his fifth season as president of basketball operations for the Los Angeles Clippers, but Kendrick Perkins thinks it is time for him to go. With the news of Bradley Beal being out for the season with a hip injury, Big Perk went on a tirade about Frank’s tenure, claiming that the Clippers have accomplished nothing under his leadership and questioning when his time will be up.

Nico Harrison was just let go by the Dallas Mavericks yesterday. Amid a 3-8 start, and on the backs of one of the worst trades in NBA history, the Mavs said enough is enough, and cut the cord with Harrison. It was a long time coming, and now Perkins wants to see another GM fired.

Perk actually used Harrison as an example to explain why Frank should be fired next. “Nico just got fired for Dallas having a 3-8 record,” Perkins began on NBA Today. “It’s time for Lawrence Frank to do the same.”

The Clippers have started the season 3-7 and have looked dreadful in the process. Coming into the season with the oldest roster in NBA history, the team has looked the part, playing slowly, with a clunky offense and average defense.

.@KendrickPerkins reacts to Clippers guard Bradley Beal having a season-ending injury pic.twitter.com/0w8rt4FacM — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) November 12, 2025

Now, with Beal out for the season, the Clippers are down one of their biggest signings of the offseason, and Perkins thinks that Frank should’ve seen this coming. “I feel sorry for Bradley Beal. But over the past 3 years, history has shown us that something has been bothering him,” Perkins said.

The former Celtics man then called out Frank for trading away Norman Powell in the offseason and replacing him with Beal. “So, you replace a guy that was averaging 24 points for you, knocking at the door of being an all-star, Norman Powell, to go get a Bradley Beal, who showed and proved to you nothing over the last 3 years with Phoenix. And look at what Norman Powell is doing!” Perkins exclaimed.

So far with the Miami Heat, Powell is averaging 24 points per game, a career high. He’s also been more efficient from three and is playing the best defense he’s ever played. But Frank and the Clippers wanted to flip him in the offseason for John Collins, who’s been bad to start 2025. It was a terrible move in hindsight.

“How many chances is Lawrence Frank gonna get? Seriously. They have done absolutely nothing since he’s taken over this organization,” Perkins continued.

Nothing might be a bit of an overstatement. After all, the Clippers have made the playoffs in three straight seasons. But they have been a first-round exit each time and seem stuck in an endless loop of being good while not good enough to win it all.

At the end of the day, Perkins is right. It is fair to question how much longer Frank will remain in his position. He has to be on the hot seat since he has not produced the results Steve Ballmer should be looking for. It will be interesting to see whether the Clippers decide to make a move sooner rather than later if things get much worse.