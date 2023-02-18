“Kevin Durant, Kyrie, myself, and Dame!”: Anthony Edwards snubs LeBron James and Stephen Curry as best in the NBA

Anthony Edwards may just be every NBA reporter’s best friend. For starters, he is an exciting young player that garners a sizable fanbase following his every move. But to add to that, the man isn’t afraid to make bold statements about his competitors. In fact, you can always count on the man to do it.

Simply put, with him, there is always something to write home about. And with All-Star availability approaching, if you knew the man, you knew there’d be yet another quote fitting that description.

And sure enough, the man recently got beyond controversial in his answer to a rather loaded question.

Anthony Edwards confidently snubs both LeBron James and Stephen Curry in a very controversial statement

Anthony Edwards was never the type of person to lack the confidence to do anything. In fact, if the man was asked to carry out the events of Mission Impossible, he’d probably accept with the widest smile.

And it appears that the reporters at All-Star availability knew it.

The Wolves’ young star was recently asked about who he thinks are the absolute best in the NBA. And in response, here is what he said.

Anthony Edwards was just asked, who is HIM? Edwards said, “other than me, it’s Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, and Damian Lillard.” #AllStar #Utah #timberwolves #Media — Doc Louallen (@LouallenDoc) February 18, 2023

So there is no LeBron James, Stephen Curry, Giannis Antetokounmpo, or Nikola Jokic in that statement.

We don’t know what the man was thinking while saying this statement.

Perhaps it’d be safe to say that the man wasn’t thinking much at all. And as consequence, he may have lit a fire inside every great player he didn’t name.

Be careful, Anthony. Be very, very careful.

Anthony Edwards began his NBA career with a bold statement

Clearly, Anthony Edwards is no stranger to bold statements. Heck, the man started his career off in the NBA with one.

And Dwyane Wade was a major part of it.

Potential No. 1 overall pick Anthony Edwards says his NBA comp is @DwyaneWade ⚡ pic.twitter.com/cttmRk74gz — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) October 30, 2020

This interview was taken shortly before the 2020 NBA.

That is the level of confidence this man has. Before he even played a game in the best basketball league in the world, he was comparing himself to one of the greatest players to ever play.

