Kevin Garnett and Paul Pierce Brainstorm Over Michael Jordan’s Signature Move and More In Trying to Find the Greatest of All Time

Over the years, fans have been blessed with players pulling off certain moves that become iconic forever. Be it Dirk Nowitzki’s fadeaway, James Harden’s stepback, or Manu Ginobili’s eurostep. The influence of such moves was so intense that they went on to get incorporated into the league by current players. But how would you decide which player had the best signature move of all time? Well, Kevin Garnett and Paul Pierce tried to find an answer to this.

In one of the recent episodes of ‘KG Certified’, Boston Celtics legends Kevin Garnett and Paul Pierce supposedly took a timeout from the hustle and bustle of the league to indulge in a basketball-related game, of sorts. The two discussed which player had the best signature move of all time. Two of the first moves that Pierce and Garnett brought up were Allen Iverson’s crossover and Michael Jordan’s signature fadeaway respectively.

As the two Celtics legends discussed MJ’s fadeaway, Garnett highlighted how Kobe Bryant modified it a bit further but Paul Pierce decided to give Bryant the ‘Hesi-pull mid-range’ for his signature shot. The Big Ticket also credited Tracy McGrady for mastering that same move.

“I would give Kob the hesi-pull mid-range. His hesi-pull mid-range, you had to respect that because the drive where he just…Oh man, he got that down.”

Next, Pierce and Garnett brought in two of the best power forwards, Dirk Nowitzki and Tim Duncan along with their signature moves, one-legged fadeaway and bank shot, respectively. The two Boston Celtics legends went back and forth, also bringing up signature moves from Tim Hardaway, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, and their former teammate Rajon Rondo.

Piere then brought up a humiliating moment from Garnett’s playing days, back to life, “I’ll give you the (Manu) Ginobili euro. What about the Ginobili euro?” As the two threw jabs at one another, Pierce and Garnett agreed that the euro step was up there for consideration as the best signature move of all time.

But when talking about signature moves from current players, Kevin Garnett heavily emphasized the impact of James Harden’s stepback.

“James Harden does not get enough credit for birthing this generation. All these moves we see, the first person I saw do these moves this summertime was James Harden. And I was like, ‘What is James doing? Hell nah. What the f*k? Next thing I know, every trainer was teaching that same package.”

Garnett and Pierce eventually got lost in their conversation and couldn’t conclude which was the best signature move of all time. Now the real question is, can you?