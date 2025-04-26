Kevin Garnett Sends Gilbert Arenas’ Family a Heartfelt Message After Alijah’s Scary Crash

Kevin Garnett is one of NBA history’s fiercest competitors, but even he knows when a situation is bigger than the game. The Big Ticket recently sent a reassuring message to Gilbert and the rest of the Arenas family after Alijah’s scary car crash. KG posted on his Instagram story, sending thoughts and well wishes after the life-threatening accident.

Garnett reposted a picture from his podcast’s page, sharing a photo of Gilbert and Alijah together during one of the latter’s basketball games. As one of the top high school hoopers in the country, Alijah’s concerning collision sent shockwaves throughout the sports world. At just 18 years old, many were concerned he wouldn’t have the opportunity to reach his potential.

Considering how many young athletes have passed away in recent years due to freak accidents or medical conditions, it’s understandable why many were worried about Alijah. Gilbert Arenas certainly isn’t always an easy person to get along with, but even one of his biggest on-court rivals understood the severity of the situation.

“Well wishes and prayers to Alijah and the entire Arenas family,” the original post said. “My thoughts n prayers go out to the Arenas family,” Garnett added on, with a slew of supportive emojis.

Kevin Garnett sends prayers to Alijah Arenas and the Arenas family! pic.twitter.com/Wf0ZcuTQwF — Top NBA Fan (@TopNBAFanToday) April 26, 2025

KG is far from the only one to voice his support for Alijah. Chicago Sky star Angel Reese also sent a heartfelt message to the California native. “Prayers for Alijah,” the 22-year-old tweeted. As someone so young with so much potential—and as the son of a former NBA All-Star—expectations remain high for the teen.

It was undoubtedly a serious injury. Alijah was transported to the hospital in stable condition, but his high levels of smoke inhalation forced the medical staff to take extra measures. Things seem to be looking up, as the highly recruited shooting guard has reportedly made significant progress in his recovery.

Alijah Arenas is making strides in his recovery

Alijah was put into a medically induced coma due to the amount of smoke he had breathed in, which added another concern to what was already a frightening situation. Thankfully, he was brought out of his coma just over a day following the incident and appeared to be lucid in his responses upon awakening.

Alijah has made encouraging progress in the last 24 hours that should give those concerned a huge sigh of relief. The most worrying part of his recovery has passed, and now he and his family can focus on the physical aspects of his rehab.