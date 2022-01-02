“Kevin Porter Jr. really about to get traded from Rockets!”: NBA Twitter trolls the Rockets guard for leaving the Nuggets game at halftime after getting into a heated argument with assistant coach

After having a “heated halftime discussion” with assistant coach John Lucas, Kevin Porter Jr. stormed out of the Toyota Center as his team ended up losing 124-111.

It is no secret that Kevin Porter Jr. is not the most disciplined player in the league. No doubt, KPJ is an incredibly talented electric guard, however, his questionable behavior off-the-court is a matter of grave concern.

On Saturday night, the 21-year-old reportedly got into a “heated halftime argument” with Houston Rockets assistant coach John Lucas. Apparently, Lucas called out several players as his team gave away 47 2nd quarter points. And it clearly didn’t sit well with Porter Jr. After a point, the former USC Trojan got so angry, he started throwing objects and even needed to be separated from his assistant coach. This is when the southpaw drove out of the arena, calling it a night.

Apart from KPJ’s inexcusable act, big man Christian Wood, who was benched after missing a mandatory COVID-19 testing window, refused to take on the court during the second half of the contest.

Kevin Porter Jr. was traded by the Cavaliers last January for his unacceptable locker-room antics

Kevin Porter Jr. had a similar locker-room outburst situation exactly a year back. And it resulted in him getting traded by Cleveland. Back in January 2021, the then-20-year-old for throwing a shocking tantrum. The Cavs had given Porter’s locker to Taurean Prince, and clearly, Kevin didn’t appreciate it. He began yelling and even throwing food items before getting into a physical altercation with GM Koby Altman.

As soon as the information on Kevin Porter Jr’s. midgame exit went viral on social media, NBA Twitter blew up with reactions.

The Rockets are yet to make announcements regarding the issue. It is very unlikely that the franchise doesn’t penalize its guard for his unprofessional behavior.