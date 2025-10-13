mobile app bar

Luka Doncic Hilariously Warns Austin Reaves After Preseason Injury

Somin Bhattacharjee
Published

Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) and guard Austin Reaves (15) during the game between the Dallas Mavericks and the Los Angeles Lakers at American Airlines Center

Apr 9, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) and guard Austin Reaves (15) during the game between the Dallas Mavericks and the Los Angeles Lakers at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

The Los Angeles Lakers got the better of Golden State in their second pre-season bout ahead of the start of the new season, but it didn’t come without some drama, and a major scare. LeBron James and Luka Doncic were safely tucked away, but Austin Reaves, one of the integral cogs of the Lakers machine, suffered an injury.

Reaves, who scored 21 points in 23 minutes, suffered a collision with Warriors guard Brandin Podziemski after which he went straight to the bench. Next to him was Doncic, in non-Lakers clothes as he wasn’t playing  tonight, ready with some firm instructions for his teammate.

With just days until tip-off, the Slovenian superstar knows how important it is for himself and others in the squad to be healthy. One major injury and their entire season could be in jeopardy. So, he took the role of the head coach/head physio and declared that Reaves was done.

The 27-year-old was grimacing in pain, and to his left, Doncic was hilariously gesturing “your game is over”. Not that Reaves was paying too much attention to him of course, as he can be seen looking up, likely watching a replay of his impact with Podziemski.

It’s also not like Doncic’s word was final. JJ Reddick had the final decision, but unsurprisingly, it aligned with what Doncic was trying to state. Reaves didn’t play again on the night as the Lakers went on to win by 10.

Throughout the game, the Los Angeles bench, especially Doncic, appeared in high spirits, which explains why he couldn’t resist showing off his playful side for the cameras once again. The former Dallas Mavericks star loves a good laugh, and judging by his past antics, there’s plenty more to expect from him in the future.

When Doncic trolled his own father

Not everything Luka says should be taken to heart, and no one should know that better than his own father Sasa.

Doncic, in a podcast with NBA legend Steve Nash, was talking about basketball back in Europe when Nash noted how Sasa was also an established baller across the pond. “Your dad, Sasa, was in Euro League, played in the Euro League. Great player,” he said.

“He was okay,” Doncic responded, taking a joking dig at his dad.

Now, he’s at the Lakers. So understandably, at some point, he’ll be compared to the icons who have represented the franchise over the years. Perhaps even LeBron James. It’ll be funny to see him respond in a similar tone.

