“With Klay Thompson back, it feels like Chase Center is finally finished with construction!”: Warriors’ owner Joe Lacob talks about the star’s highly anticipated return, and plans for the future

Warriors’ owner Joe Lacob talks about having Klay Thompson back the team’s plans for the future, and more

The Golden State Warriors had a lot to celebrate last night. The key highlight was the return of Klay Thompson back to their lineup. After 2 and a half years without their future Hall-of-Famer, watching Klay play was a sight for sore eyes.

For Klay’s return, all his teammates showed up to the arena wearing various #11 Klay jerseys from over the years.

Also Read: “Stephen Curry went all the way to Memphis to celebrate James Wiseman!”: Warriors star shown attending his teammate’s high-school jersey retirement despite being in the middle of the season

Even the Warriors’ owners, Joe Lacob, Peter Guber, and GM Bob Myers were courtside repping Klay jerseys. Thompson, even if he didn’t make a single shot, could not have let anyone down. However, he chose to impress, as he put up 17 points in 20 minutes, which included multiple triples, and an emphatic dunk. After the game, Joe Lacob took a minute to talk about Klay’s return.

With Klay Thompson back, Joe Lacob feels Chase Center is finally complete

The Golden State Warriors got their new arena in 2019. When it was being built, there were a lot of images in the mind of all the glory the Dubs would have at Chase Center. However, things didn’t go as planned. Klay Thompson and Kevin Durant got injured, and 4 games in the 2019-20 season, so did Stephen Curry. The Warriors ended up having the worst season in their Chase debut.

Two and a half seasons in, Klay Thompson played his first game at the new arena yesterday. After the game, Joe Lacob talked about the same. He said,

“‘Tonight Chase Center is finally finished with the construction,’ ” Lacob said. “We’re halfway through our third year in this building, and I feel like Klay is the final piece to the construction.”

Lacob continued and talked about the future plans the management has.

“Our goal is to be great throughout this decade. We had a great last decade and our goal is to set ourselves up for another great decade. We’ve got Steph, Klay, and Draymond for the next several years at a high level, hopefully, longer. [Andrew] Wiggins is only 26. With [Jordan] Poole, [James] Wiseman, [Jonathan] Kuminga, and [Moses] Moody, we’ve got a lot of talent to develop and a lot of work to do, but we’re pretty excited.”

Also Read: “If I can take that play back, I would”: Danny Green makes a heartfelt confession in light of Klay Thompson’s return to the hardwood after 941 days

The Warriors do have the core to win right now, and keep winning for the next few years, if they stay healthy. Hopefully, Klay’s addition boosts the team’s chances to take the season all the way this year, and get back to the team’s winning ways.