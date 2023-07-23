“Klay Thompson Is a Human Encyclopedia!”: Stephen Curry Doubles Down on ‘Wikipedia’ Take, Expressed Amazement at Warriors Star’s ‘Mind’

Apr 26, 2023; Sacramento, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) is congratulated by guard Klay Thompson (11) after making a basket against the Sacramento Kings in the fourth quarter during game five of the 2023 NBA playoffs at the Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

Stephen Curry has been quite a busy personality nowadays. From participating in Golf Tournaments to promoting his documentary to back to winning golf tournaments, the Warriors superstar has been keeping a busy schedule. Recently he sat down for a puppy interview with BuzzFeed while he was there to promote ‘Stephen Curry: Underrated.’ One of the questions asked was to share an unknown Klay Thompson fact. Steph didn’t hesitate and instantly called his Splash Brother a Human Encyclopedia.

Klay Thompson is one of a kind who loves to stay in his little world. The Warriors’ sharpshooter leads a very private life, but from what we know, loves to read a lot. Living with Rocco(his dog) and spending so much time on the water, Thompson has a lot of reading under his belt, often leading to moments that surprise his teammates.

Stephen Curry claims Klay Thompson is a ‘human encyclopedia’

Stephen Curry is a guy who has seen a lot, yet he’s never encountered someone like Klay Thompson. Since Klay leads such a private life, it’s hard to know a lot about him. BuzzFeed used Steph’s puppy interview to get some more information about the sharpshooter. They asked Steph to name the one thing about Klay Thompson that he knows that most people don’t know. Curry replied and said,

“He[Klay Thompson] is a human encyclopedia. He literally has the most out-of-left-field facts that will drop on you any moment. Klay’s got the most interesting mind I’ve ever been around.”

It’s clear that Klay’s mind continues to fascinate Steph even after having played 12 seasons together. This isn’t the first time that Steph has commented about Klay though. Back in 2021, he called Thompson a ‘human Wikipedia‘.

“He’s that kind of like human Wikipedia, like he knows the most random facts about stuff and he’ll just surprise you at any moment with like a gem and I’m sure that’s where he gets it. Those little moments, he’s just so unique and he doesn’t even try, he’s just himself and very comfortable in his own skin.”

It seems like spending 12 years on the basketball court isn’t enough for Steph, who wants Klay around on the Golf Course as well.

Steph names Klay as his ‘dream caddie’

Last month, Steph and Klay played against Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce in ‘The Match.’ While the event did not end up going in their favor, that hasn’t discouraged from wanting Klay on the course with him.

While talking to Malika Andrews, Steph named Klay as his ‘dream caddie’ as he’ll keep him entertained, and the back and forth would be interesting.

Steph feels like that would be good for their ‘course’ chemistry building, thereby not ruling out another team up in the future.