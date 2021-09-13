"Klay Thompson is a lights out shooter... Quite Literally!": When the Warriors' superstar made 80% of his 3s, shooting in a gym with no lights on

Warriors’ superstar Klay Thompson once shot 3-pointers in a dark room, and unsurprisingly made 80% of his attempted shots

The NBA has undergone a major transition in the past decade or so. The main reason for the same was the Golden State Warriors. The Warriors, led by their sharpshooting backcourt duo of Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson. Together, these two redefined the traditional method of scoring in the game and raised the importance of the 3-pointer line.

We haven’t seen this dynamic duo in action for two seasons now, but that is all set to change. With Klay expected to make a Christmas return, the Warriors fans could not be more excited. Klay Thompson has been uploading photos and videos from his practice, and his shots still look as automatic as ever. AN instance to prove how good Klay’s shooting truly is, here is a throwback to when he was shooting in the dark, quite literally, and he made 80% from the field.

Klay Thompson made 8 out of 10 shots, shooting in an actual dark room

Back in 2015, Klay Thompson made his first All-Star appearance. He was having a career-best season, and having the best season of his career from the 3-point line. Thompson was invited over by the people from ESPN’s Sports Science. They wanted to break down Klay’s shooting form and make it available for everyone to see.

After checking the normal shooting and all, they wanted to experiment a bit. They wanted to check if Klay could shoot lights-out, quite literally. Thompson attempted 10 shots in total darkness and ended up making 8 out of them.

Shooting 80% in pitch darkness?! Well, that’s Klay Thompson for you.

The NBA season is less than 5 weeks away, and the fans could not be more excited to see their favorite teams back in action. For the Warriors fans, this season has a lot of significance. We get to see Klay and Curry together after 2 whole years and have a shot of making an impact on the stacked Western Conference.