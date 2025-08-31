Klay Thompson Makes Bold Claim About Mavs’ Frontcourt With a Healthy Anthony Davis

The Dallas Mavericks are not in a fun place right now. Franchise player traded in February, replacement star injured, team’s main scorer injured, and all their hopes placed on a rookie who played only one season of college ball. But, against all odds, Klay Thompson, who joined the Mavs last year, is optimistic about their season.

Advertisement

Things may be looking bleak, but the front office has tried to make some moves. They’ve signed D’Angelo Russell to run the point, and Anthony Davis is expected to be back from injury in time to start the season. Klay, who appeared on Laker legend Michael Cooper’s podcast, said that he’s excited to see what the team can get up to next season.

While discussing Davis’ talent, he boldly claimed that when AD was healthy, the Mavs would have the best front court in the league, a combination of Daniel Gafford, Derrick Lively Jr, Cooper Flagg and PJ Washington. Of course, Cooper knows all about AD, having seen him play for the Purple and Gold for 5 years.

Klay went on to praise AD, calling him the best power forward of his generation. “I mean, AD, when he’s healthy, is the best power forward, maybe of my generation. I mean, you’ve seen him up close with the Lakers,” he said.

“He is a two-way force. I mean, there’s not many big men who can do what he does, as far as handles, his blocking shot ability, his jumpshot,” he continued. “I think we personally have the best front court in the NBA when healthy.”

Klay Thompson on the Mavericks potential this season: “I think we personally have the best frontcourt in the NBA when we’re healthy….And then getting a guy like D-Lo and having guard depth, I’m just really excited.” #MFFL (: Showtime w/Michael Cooper Lakers Podcast YT) pic.twitter.com/MwtIycsxzG — DLLS Mavs (@DLLS_Mavs) August 31, 2025

He certainly has a point. AD, despite not being a DPOY winner, has been sensational on defense his whole career. It blossomed and got a stage to be showcased on when he was in LA, but the consistency on the business end of the floor has always been there.

There’s also the added bonus of Flagg getting to learn from AD. Touted as a two-way prospect at the power forward position, there aren’t many players better to learn from than AD. And for a guy who is serious about his development, you best believe Flagg will be waiting to absorb everything from AD like a sponge.

Questions still remain about the Mavs’ ability to compete without Irving’s scoring boost, and AD’s long injury history, but with all the talent that they have to offer, the Mavs will be must-see TV whenever they take the floor.