“Klay Thompson returns, I get injured, and now Stephen Curry got injured. Man, it’s rough!”: Draymond Green talks about the rough times the Warriors are facing, admits they’ve got to go with the flow

Warriors’ Draymond Green talks about Stephen Curry getting injured one game after he returned, calls it hard luck

The Golden State Warriors lost the contest against the Boston Celtics tonight. It was a tough and gritty game all night long, with the Celtics taking the W. However, the toughest part about the game is a sequence that took place in the second quarter.

Marcus Smart dove for a loose ball, collided with Stephen Curry, which resulted in Steph’s ankle being rolled.

The Warriors staff was upset with both of these Marcus Smart plays. First one was a roll up of Steph Curry’s leg that has him currently in the locker room, second ruled a flagrant on Klay Thompson. Kerr was telling refs to review both plays, mimicking a leg chop to officials. pic.twitter.com/6edSJxQszv — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) March 17, 2022

Draymond Green talked about it after the game and said he didn’t find any dirty plays on Smart’s part.

Draymond Green talks about the Warriors trio just getting one game together

The Golden State Warriors finally got their Big 3 back together on Monday. They played their first game together after 1005 days. The Warriors registered a 126-112 win over the Wizards, as Steph dropped 47 on his birthday game.

After Klay Thompson had been out for 2.5 years, just before he made his return, Draymond Green got injured. After 2 months of being out, Green returned to action on Monday. Tonight was their second game together, and Stephen Curry got injured. Green talked about the same.

Draymond on Steph exiting with an injury just one game after the Warriors’ Big Three reunited on the floor: “Boy … it’s rough” pic.twitter.com/J0BilHgbPZ — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) March 17, 2022

After the game, Stephen Curry was sent for an MRI, the results of which are being eagerly awaited. However, Draymond feels regardless of the results, we may not see Steph in action on Sunday.

Draymond doesn’t expect Steph to play Sunday pic.twitter.com/rsN41MjPid — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) March 17, 2022

All Warriors fans hope the MRI doesn’t give any bad news and Steph is good to go by the time the Warriors return to the court on Sunday.