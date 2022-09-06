Klay Thompson, who makes $16 million via endorsements, saw 0 drop in playoff output despite gruesome injuries 

Klay Thompson has been one of the most underrated players in the league – injuries or not, he performs the same.

If you want explosive fun – look at Stephen Curry. If you want trash talk and tough tackling, watch Draymond Green. For the last shot on the line, contact Andre Iguodala. But if you think about consistency, and underrated, look no further than Klay Thompson. Regularly performing at the highest level, but not claiming the limelight like his other two teammates, Thompson does more damage than the eye can see.

A solid performer in both the regular season and playoffs, Klay averaged 19 points, 4 rebounds, 2 assists and 1 steal a game before his injury in the finals. He did have explosive nights as well, but he struggled a bit during the initial years. After his injury, people were worried about his productivity levels. 2 career-threatening injuries back-to-back is no joke.

How does he reply to all his haters? By averaging exactly his career average during the playoffs before the injuries struck. No more, no less. Those numbers may not seem like much when put in front of Curry’s, but 19 points without much fuss are more important than struggling one day and going off the next.

Klay Thompson was instrumental in the 2022 championship run – He was necessary for the rotation to get things done

The second splash brother was instrumental in getting the Golden State Warriors over the line. Since his injury in the 18-9 finals, the Warriors were not even close to replicating their previous years. That may be because Stephen Curry was also injured for almost a whole season, but even when fit, they looked like a shadow of themself.

Not only on the offensive end but on the defensive side as well. Klay is an underrated defender, who knows how the rotations work off the ball. Many feared he wouldn’t be the same again after two terrible injuries, but it worked out perfectly for them. The core of the team got older, but they knew their roles perfectly.

Maybe that’s a big part of the reason why Klay continued to rake in the Dollars, even when he was out for so long. He reportedly makes $16 million through endorsements. We reckon this figure will rise soon after last season’s heroics.

Once he came back, the opposition now had three threats from deep – and if they did put men on them, the rim was free for the centers. The offense was complete, and just his mere presence on the court changed the whole dynamic. the 19/4/2/1 stat line was necessary for ring number 4. How much will it be important for 5, that shall be seen come June.

