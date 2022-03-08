“Nikola Jokic is playing at a superior knowledge base than most players”: Isiah Thomas goes gaga over the Nuggets MVP amid some incredible recent performances

Nuggets’ Nikola Jokic could finish the 2021-2022 season with the best Player Efficiency Rating in NBA/ABA history.

Nikola Jokic has been playing some of the best basketball we’ve ever seen from the Nuggets big man. The Serbian had an incredible campaign last season and has picked this season up right where he left off his previous one.

The Joker had back-to-back triple-doubles (46/12/11 vs the Pels, 32/15/13 vs the Warriors) these past few games, and is now merely 3 triple-doubles away from tying the great Wilt Chamberlain for the most by a center.

Nikola Jokic tonight: 32 PTS

15 REB

13 AST

12-17 FG It’s his 75th triple-double. Three away from tying Wilt for the most by a center. pic.twitter.com/611HFo7por — StatMuse (@statmuse) March 8, 2022

Apart from regaining the #1 position on the all-time PER list, the reigning MVP is also on track to be the first player in NBA history to lead a team in points, rebounds, assists, steals, blocks, and field goal percentage in a season.

“What Nikola Jokic is doing fundamentally, you gotta take notice of it”: Isiah Thomas

Grabbing a historic triple-double against the Pels on Sunday night, former NBA legend Isiah Thomas couldn’t stop completing Jokic. The HOFer lauded the 6-foot-11 center:

“His fundamentals are flawless. Not only are his fundamentals flawless, his fundamentals with his intellect is flawless. We saw a play at the end of the game where he set the up screen on a high screen and roll and then he rolled behind the guard so he can catch it in the pocket and get a shot. Most big fellas, they set the screen and they roll to the basket. What he was able to do fundamentally is not only roll behind but then he rolled right into the perfect pocket spot. What this guy is doing fundamentally, you gotta watch and you gotta take notice of it.

He’s playing at a superior knowledge base right now than most players he’s playing against.”

Without Jokic on the floor, the Nuggets are a subpar offensive group. For reference – with Nikola on the hardwood, the Nuggets have an impressive 116.5 offensive rating. However, with Jokic on the bench, the team is underwhelming, only having a 103.8 offensive rating.

Currently, Jokic has been averaging a staggering 25.9/13.8/8.1 this season. At the rate he has been playing, with the Nuggets winning a lot more games, Jokic certainly has a shot at winning the MVP honors for a second consecutive time.