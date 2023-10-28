“Hey Dodge, Call Me Up!”: Spending Nearly $300,000 on Hellcat Triplets, Shaquille O’Neal Suggests Partnership with Michigan Based Automobile Giant

Shaquille O’Neal has always loved his whips, especially when they are customized. The Big Diesel has an assortment of customized machines in his garage, which includes a newly added black Hellcat from July of this year. Seems like Shaq is willing to take his love for such big machines to the next level, as a collaboration with Michigan-based manufacturers Dodge might be on the cards.

On his Instagram stories, Shaq shared a clip praising customizer Eric Forbes for doing an incredible job with his cars. While discussing the same, the four-time NBA Champ also flaunted his extensive Dodge collection, hinting that he is ready for a Diesel x Dodge collaboration.

Shaquille O’Neal hints at a Diesel x Dodge collaboration

Just in July this year, Shaquille O’Neal revealed his Dodge Charger Hellcat, customized in the ‘Black Superman’ theme by Forbes Performance. In another video that Forbes Performance uploaded on Instagram, Shaq talked about his black Hellcat being part of a triplet, which includes the same models in grey and burgundy. The Diesel plans to customize his burgundy Hellcat as well into something that fits well with the ‘police’ theme.

In addition to these, Shaq also owns two 2023 Hellcat Demons and one Hellcat Convertible. The total cost of these whips would come down to around $300,000, with the Hell Cat Demons costing $96,666, while the Convertible costing well over $100,000. Well, if you are worth $400,000,000 like Shaq, splurging your money on these cold whips only seems like buying big boy toys.

While flaunting his exquisite Dodge collection, Shaq believes his loyalty to the Michigan-based automobile manufacturer does earn him a collaboration. In the jiffy of the moment, Shaq exclaimed, “Hey Dodge! Call me up! Diesel X Dodge!”

Perhaps, Shaq is quite serious about this possible collaboration as he shared the same video on his Instagram story.

Indeed, fans and car enthusiasts would definitely love a collaboration between Diesel’s Dog Mafia and Dodge someday. Now that the big man has himself hinted the same, it’s best to assume something might be on the cards between Shaq and Dodge very soon!

Shaq’s love for customized vehicles doesn’t end with Dodge

Shaquille O’Neal is a motorhead in all levels. His love for customized whips does not just end with Dodge Hellcats. In fact, the 2000 NBA MVP has repeatedly shown his love for the British manufacturer Rolls-Royce’s machines as well.

The Big Aristotle recently added a lovely black Mansory Rolls Royce Phantom, which might have set him back approximately $1,500,000. However, being a fan of customized vehicles, Shaq took this purchase to the next level to customize it into his very own ‘Superman’ theme from the West Coast Customs. If that wasn’t all, Shaq also had his $1,300,000 Rolls Royce Cullinan customized to fit the ‘Superman’ logo as well.

Shaq’s love for customized machines doesn’t just end with mere four-wheelers. Thanks to Orange County Choppers, Shaq also owns an outlandish 14-foot black and chrome chopper. And unsurprisingly, the big fella did not hesitate to put his signature ‘Superman’ logo on this big thing either.