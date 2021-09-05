“Kobe Bryant and Michael Jordan are the best ever, but I’ve never seen anything like Kevin Durant”: Stephon Marbury explains how the Nets MVP is one of the most unique basketball players ever

Former NBA All-Star Stephon Marbury details how the Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant is one of the most unique basketball players the league has ever seen.

Kevin Durant is one of the game’s greatest players. Ever since Durant set foot on the hardwood as a young 19-year-old, he was immediately considered to be one of the best players in the league. 12 seasons later, KD is one of the most prolific scorers to ever grace the NBA, putting himself amongst the likes of all-time greats like Kobe Bryant and Michael Jordan.

Standing at 6-foot-10, Durant is not your typical forward. The versatile KD can handle, pass and shoot as efficiently as a guard, while even rebound as effectively as a center. And because of his flawless game, The Durantula has one of the most decorated resumes in NBA history.

In the 13 seasons Kevin has played so far, the Brooklyn forward has had 11 All-Star appearances, 9 All-NBA selections, 4 Scoring titles, 2 NBA Championships, 2 Finals MVPs, 3 Olympic gold medals and even won the 2014 MVP honours. Oh and The Slim Reaper managed to do this on an impressive career average of 26.9 points, 7.1 rebounds and 5.6 assists while shooting on an impeccable 53.7/45/88.2 shooting splits.

Stephon Marbury elucidates what makes Kevin Durant one of the most unique players ever

There is virtually no flaw in Kevin Durant’s game. The 32-year-old is a shifty ball-handler, consistent shooter, greater finisher at the rim, productive defender and definitely one of the most unique players… ever.

Several NBA stars and former legends have considered KD to be a generational talent and an incomparable individual. Recently, former NBA All-Star Stephon Marbury revealed how he had never seen anything quite like Durant. In a recent appearance on the “Ball Don’t Stop” podcast, “Starbury” commended KD’s unique game.

“I remember watching Kevin Durant, his first game in college when he was with Texas. I called my brother and I was like, yo, is this kid named Kevin Durant? So he’s a freshman. I said he would not be there. He won’t be there long. He’s crazy. I was like, ‘yo this is sick.’ So from then on, it’s basically been, it’s been the same movement. It’s just been, you know, better.

We’ve never seen a guy at 6’10” handle the ball the way how he handles the basketball. I mean, it’s literally point guard skills and everything that he does from his cross from his, you know, his hesi everything you know, but the thing the thing that separates is he can shoot.

Kobe Bryant and Michael Jordan are the two best ever, but I’ve never seen anything like Kevin Durant.”

After a rather successful 2020-2021 season individually, Kevin Durant will surely aim to clinch his 3rd NBA title leading a healthy and star-studded Brooklyn team in the upcoming 2021-2022 season.