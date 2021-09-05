“Adam Sandler reps Brooklyn as he’s spotted balling in KD14s”: Hustle’s star was copping Kevin Durant’s latest signature shoe

Hollywood actor and basketball enthusiast Adam Sandler was recently spotted hooping in a pair of Kevin Durant’s Nike KD14

It’s no secret that Adam Sandler is an ardent basketball fan. The actor/writer is often spotted playing pickup basketball with strangers. Sandler’s love for the sport can be evident in his movies as well. Uncut Gems starred NBA superstar Kevin Garnett.

Friend sent me this video of Adam Sandler hoopin’ on Long Island… He’s out here playing pick up everyday 😂 pic.twitter.com/9JzbqQyeaK — Anthony Puccio (@APOOCH) May 17, 2021

Sandler is currently filming his new movie titled Hustle, a sports drama film soon to release on Netflix. The shooting of the film has been taking place in Philadelphia. Thus one can spot the actor at various courts in the city.

The 54-year old was spotted playing ball with Tobias Harris, Boban Marjanovic, and Trae Young.

Recently, the Grown-Ups actor was spotted in a pair of KD14 hooping at a practice facility. Durant even put an Instagram story of Sandler in the latest sneakers of his line with Nike.

During the 2019-20 off-season, Kevin Durant was one of the biggest free agents in the market, with teams lining up to sign him despite having an Achilles injury.

Sandler, who is a devoted Knicks fan, had begged Durant to come to the basketball mecca.

“Just wait till Durant comes to the Knicks. Please. Please, Kevin. And bring Kyrie.”

However, Durant wouldn’t pay any heed to Sandler’s persuasive pleas and join the Brooklyn Nets. Sandler has always been a fan of Durant’s talent and ability to score. The basketball enthusiast was also recently spotted wearing white KD14s.

Adam Sandler hooping in the KD 14 👀🔥 (via @cassyathena) pic.twitter.com/gy10Uuhtzh — B/R Kicks (@brkicks) September 4, 2021

The KD14 EP is designed to help versatile, relentless players like KD feel fresh all game long. Multi-layer mesh and a midfoot strap help reduce the foot’s movements inside the shoe.

While Sandler wasn’t able to convince the Nets’ superstar, it is nice to see that they’re still on good terms. However, with the way the Knicks are gearing up, I’m sure we’d see him rooting against KD and the Nets when they face the Knicks.