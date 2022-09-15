Kobe Bryant and Roger Federer engaged in a wholesome emoji battle in 2015

Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant and tennis megastar Roger Federer have always spoken highly about each other.

Kobe Bryant and Roger Federer are two of the greatest icons the world of sports has been blessed with. Considered to be the GOAT for their respective sports, both have a ridiculously long list of achievements, being responsible for how the game was perceived at the global level.

The Black Mamba played for the Los Angeles Lakers for the entire duration of his glorious career. Over the span of 20 years, Bean racked up one of the most decorated resumes of all time. The 6-foot-6 guard’s overly-stacked resume included 18 All-Star selections, 15 All-NBA selections, 12 All-Defensive selections, 2 scoring titles, 1 MVP, 5 championships, and 2 Finals MVPs, among a whole bunch of other accolades.

On the other hand, Federer started playing pro tennis during his teen years and has been one of the most accomplished players in history. The Swiss legend has 20 Grand Slam titles (#2 on the all-time list), 28 ATP Masters 1000 titles, 24 ATP Tour 500 titles, and has been ranked the world number 1 for 310 weeks.

With Federer’s recent retirement news breaking out, an old and wholesome Twitter interaction of the tennis legend with the LA legend has resurfaced on social media.

Roger Federer and Kobe Bryant got into a wholesome emoji battle

On a random day in July, Kobe asked his Twitter followers if they wanted to have an “emoji battle”. Replying very quickly, Roger left a witty comment on Bryant’s tweet.

Hey @kobebryant, you’re already an emoji natural: Ko🐝 Bry🐜 — Roger Federer (@rogerfederer) July 8, 2015

This Twitter exchange left the entire social media in awe.

A few years later, Bryant dished out one of the most respectable emojis for the Swiss. As soon as Federer defeated Marin Cilic in the Australian Open finals to clinch a record 20th Grand Slam, Kobe lauded him by putting up a goat emoji on Twitter.

Roger has always displayed his affection for the prolific NBA scorer. Back in 2013, only a few years after Kobe won his 5th title, Federer mentioned how the former was “one of a kind”.

.@LakersNation_PH I’ve always loved watching @kobebryant and I was court side onetime in LA and saw him play. He’s one of a kind. — Roger Federer (@rogerfederer) October 8, 2013

The mutual respect and admiration these two icons shared amongst each other was truly remarkable and inspiring too.

Game surely does recognize game.

