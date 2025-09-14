“Don’t Think Kawhi Knew One Way or the Other”: Mark Cuban Passionately Defends Kawhi Leonard

Each passing second could lead to new information regarding the recent controversy with Kawhi Leonard and the Los Angeles Clippers. Investigative journalist Pablo Torre continues to release new details that are changing the public’s opinion. Meanwhile, former Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban, who has previously sided with Clippers owner Steve Ballmer, is now speaking up for Leonard.

Pablo Torre’s initial report highlighted that the Los Angeles Clippers allegedly gave Kawhi Leonard money under the table to circumvent the salary cap. The process involved a third party organization Aspiration. Since Torre’s report, Clippers owner, Steve Ballmer has adamantly denied these claims.

Ballmer attested that the Clippers had no idea about Aspiration’s actions. The reality of the situation was that Aspiration scammed the Clippers. Fans across the world didn’t buy Ballmer’s explanation, but Cuban was happy to do speak for his billionaire friend.

“I’m on Team Ballmer,” Cuban had said in a post on X. “First, Steve isn’t that dumb. They got scammed by Aspiration, along with many others. Crimes for which they pleaded guilty last week.”

Cuban has been rather stern in his opinion, which made fans curious about whether they would change after Torre’s recent revelations. It would become known that Clippers’ minority owner, Dennis Wong, also had a few shady investments in Aspiration.

In an appearance on the Road Trippin’ podcast, Cuban let everyone know what his stance on the situation truly is.

“Well, that’s nothing,” Cuban said. In his eyes, this still read as a scam more than anything else. But many remain confused as to how Leonard recieved such large payments for a sponsorship deal which required him to do nothing. Instead of viewing the situation as sketchy, Cuban actually defends the two-time NBA champion.

“I don’t think Kawhi knew one way or the other,” Cuban said. “You’re not obligated to do it. Now, with Kawhi, he wasn’t obligated, but it doesn’t mean he couldn’t have said yes.”

Cuban makes it clear that every player receives requests from teams to make public appearances for foundations or various companies. When it comes to sponsorship opportunities, many players don’t know the details since their agents arrange everything. Leonard’s representative is his uncle Dennis Robertson.

Some companies just want to be able to say that a certain person has ties to their brand. “If you’re a scammer and you want that relationship with Uncle Dennis, you just want to be able to say we have Kawhi under contract for whatever reason,” Cuban proclaimed.

Of course, nothing Cuban said can be taken as a legal argument. That said, nobody can claim to know anything for certain till the NBA investigation concludes and the results are shared with the general public.