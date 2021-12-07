“LeBron James does not like me, and I honestly have stopped trying to figure out why!”: Michelle Beadle reiterates how Maverick Carter has tried to blue-ball her, including during her ESPN tenure

Michelle Beadle of The Athletic doubles down on her take that LeBron James once tried to get her fired.

A few weeks ago, the former ESPN anchor Michelle Beadle, on her podcast What Did I Miss?, had Paul Pierce on. As the Boston legend’s rivalry with LeBron James is secret to none, the pair went to exchange a few thoughts on the King.

Paul asked Michelle about the rumors that LeBron tried to get her fired from her job. She said that the 4-time NBA Champ did try to do it because she made fun of ESPN Special The Decision in 2010 when he announced he would be signing with the Heat.

She then accepted maybe sarcastic way that she felt honored that she was even on his mind but told Paul that the whole thing did not start because of any personal attacks. She was among several other people and media members that scrutinized James at the time.

Michelle Beadle adds another information in her story of LeBron trying to get her fired

On Monday, Michelle Beadle appeared on the House of Strauss podcast, hosted by former Warriors beat writer Ethan Strauss. There she doubled down on her claim that LeBron James tried to get her fired from her job as host of NBA Countdown. Furthermore, she also added a new piece of information saying LeBron wanted another person to replace her on the show.

“I think he had a person at the network that he wanted to be the host of it,” Beadle said. “He does not like me, and I honestly have stopped trying to figure out why. For some reason, it goes back years. I’ve been around Maverick Carter, he refused to shake my hand. I have no idea why.”

Maverick Carter is LeBron’s longtime friend and business partner in his various ventures. Beadle then says she didn’t mind James trying to get her removed from her position because her superiors gave her support.

“What I do care about is how my bosses respond, because that really at the end of the day is where any loyalty should have been…,” Beadle added. “It is what it is. He didn’t get me fired, so I do take solace in that. And the person he wanted didn’t get the job, so at the end of the day, we all win.”

Some part of it can be true and will be considered a truth until LeBron himself gives clarification on the matter, but the 36-year old is too busy getting his Lakers side together.