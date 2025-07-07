While Raving About Justin Herbert, Chargers Legend Philip Rivers Subtly Revealed What’s Wrong With the Cleveland Browns

Nov 1, 2020; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Indianapolis Colts quarterback Philip Rivers (17) throws a touchdown pass to running back Nyheim Hines (not pictured) during the second quarter against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Tim Fuller-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Chargers managed to pull off an incredible transition at the quarterback position by going from Philip Rivers to Justin Herbert, and the eight-time Pro Bowler couldn’t be more ecstatic for his former franchise. Unlike that of Aaron Rodgers and Brett Favre, the relationship between Herbert and his predecessor seems to be as healthy as ever.

In fact, the former face of the Chargers referenced as much while detailing his hopes for the future of the franchise during a recent panel discussion.

“I pull like crazy for the Chargers, and I pull for Justin Herbert in particular. I think it’s awesome to say I was there for 16 years, and hopefully he can go for another 16… You look at the Packers, who’ve played quarterback there the last 40 years? Favre and Rodgers. They are doing it right.”

Unfortunately, his comparison came at the expense of the Cleveland Browns as well. With just one playoff victory since 1994, the AFC North’s perennial underdogs have become the poster child for mediocrity in the NFL.

WHOLESOME: #Chargers legend Philip Rivers talks about rooting for Justin Herbert. “I was there 16 years. Hopefully Herbert can go another 16. Like the Packers, doing it right. Not like Browns with 30 starters. They nailed that pick. I’m pulling for him”pic.twitter.com/IFI6NKmzSh — MLFootball (@_MLFootball) July 5, 2025

Nevertheless, L.A. has encountered its own dry spell in recent years, but according to Rivers, consistency is the key to not becoming the next iteration of Cleveland. “You don’t want it to go the Browns’ version,” he noted. “I can name 30 starters in the last 25 years.”

Justin Herbert continues to fill Philip Rivers’ shoes

Even though he has yet to win a playoff game, Herbert has still managed to prove himself worthy of being the face of the franchise, as his career metrics are eerily similar to those of Rivers so far. Through the first five seasons of his career, Herbert has already managed to produce 21,093 passing yards, 137 passing touchdowns, and a 41-38 record as a starter.

For the sake of comparison, in Rivers’ first five seasons as a starter, he was able to tally 19,513 passing yards, 135 passing touchdowns, and a 55-25 record. While Rivers may have been able to win at a more consistent rate, Herbert is still supplying the team with levels of production that can often be considered as elite.

During his sophomore campaign in 2021, Herbert threw for 5,014 passing yards, becoming just the ninth quarterback in NFL history to throw for more than 5,000 yards in a single season. Considering that he’s already managed to put himself in an exclusive club that features the likes of Tom Brady, Drew Brees, and Patrick Mahomes, it’s safe to say that the Chargers are more than content with putting their future in the hands of Herbert.

The lack of postseason success will continue to be the primary talking point of Herbert’s career, as regular-season performances are only good for so much. Thankfully, the Chargers have made a concerted effort to improve their arsenal.

The 2024 NFL Draft provided Herbert with some extra protection in the form of Joe Alt, as well as a new primary target in Ladd McConkey. Now, thanks to the 2025 NFL Draft, he gets to hand the ball off to a blue-chip running back prospect in Carolina’s Omarion Hampton.

The Chargers’ offense appears to be completely revitalized heading into the 2025 season, where the trio of Hampton, Herbert, and McConkey figures to be a real threat to the Kansas City Chiefs’ divisional hopes. Now that he’s been supplied with an ample cache of offensive talent, it’s up to the 27-year-old signal caller to put the final pieces of the puzzle together and win a playoff game.