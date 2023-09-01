“Kobe Bryant Was Talking Like They’d Already Won It!”: Kevin Garnett Recalled Black Mamba’s Words During the 2008 Lakers-Celtics NBA Finals

Boston Celtics forward Kevin Garnett (5) defends as Los Angeles Lakers guard Kobe Bryant (24) keeps control of the ball during the 4th quarter of the game at the Staples Center. The Celtics won 109-96. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

The 2008 NBA Finals between the LA Lakers and the Boston Celtics was perhaps one of the most invigorating Finals series of all time. It was an intense competition between the Celtics’ Big 3 and a young team led by Kobe Bryant. Tensions and egos were bound to clash before that series, as Kevin Garnett recently recalled in the ‘Knuckleheads Podcast.’ As per Garnett, Bryant had already started showing signs of arrogance before the conclusion of the Finals series, which came back to bite him in the worst possible manner.

KG and Kobe Bryant faced each other twice in the NBA Finals, once in 2008 and again, in 2010. Both have one win against the other, which proves their relentless vigor towards achieving umpteen glory in the league. To this day, the 2008 and 2010 NBA Finals between the Celtics and the Lakers are regarded as one of the most iconic Finals series of all time.

Kevin Garnett recalls Kobe Bryant’s arrogance during the 2008 NBA Finals

The 2008 NBA Finals was the most major highlight in Kevin Garnett’s career, earning him his first and only NBA ring with the Celtics. Facing the then three-peat NBA champion Kobe Bryant, he knew he had to prove his potential as part of the Celtics’ Big 3. In a recent episode of the Knuckleheads Podcast, Garnett recalled Kobe’s arrogance, which came back to bite him during the Finals series.

“Kobe was so arrogant and so much talking to me like they had already won it. But he was like, ‘Man, just first boy. You know you never forget your first, you know. You know what I’m saying?’ He was talking to me on some big brother like, get outta here. You know, I gotta remember I’m older than bro.”

Unfortunately, the Lakers put the burden on Kobe Bryant to carry the team all by himself. Garnett ridiculed the number of foreign players and Kobe’s responsibility of being the Lakers’ sole hope for a title. Surely, Kobe must have thought of his words and trash talk after the series, as Doc Rivers’ Celtics defeated Phil Jackson’s Lakers 4-2 in the series.

Kevin Garnett let the world know anything is possible after he beat Kobe Bryant

Winning a championship after striding for 12 long seasons was indeed a dream come true for Kevin Garnett. Having won the 2008 NBA Finals, KG let the world know that dreams do come true and anything is possible if one keeps working towards it. In his post-game interview after winning his first championship, KG said:

“I am so hyped right now. Anything is possible!”

Once again in 2010, Kevin Garnett faced a rejuvenated Kobe Bryant and the Lakers in the Finals series. Kobe was eager to redeem the humiliation from 2008. The series saw an NBA title slip away from his trophy cabinet. The Lakers defeated the Celtics, 4-3 in the Finals, thus equaling the tally of winning a final against the ‘Big Ticket.’