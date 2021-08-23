“Kyle Lowry never quite received the credit he deserves”: Bleacher Report labels the former NBA champion as the most underrated player on Miami Heat

According to Bleacher Report, Kyle Lowry is the most underrated player on the Miami Heat roster.

After playing 9 seasons for the Toronto Raptors, Kyle Lowry signed a 3-year $85M deal with the Miami Heat via sign-and-trade. Thus marking the end of an era in Toronto.

Kyle Lowry era over in Toronto as Raptors great signs with Miami Heat https://t.co/8bfpnZUJOW pic.twitter.com/oLFZVdqdsD — CBC Toronto (@CBCToronto) August 3, 2021

In 9 seasons with the Raptors, Lowry averaged 17.5 PPG, 7.1 APG, and 4.9 RPG on a 42.5% shooting from the field and 37.7% from the 3-point line.

The point guard played a significant role during the Raptors’ first-ever NBA championship in 2019 as well. There is no doubt that Lowry is an all-time great Raptor.

Sports publishing giant Bleacher Report recently stated that Lowry has never received the recognition he quite deserves.

Bleacher Report labels Kyle Lowry as the most underrated player on the Miami Heat “He’s never quite received the credit he deserves” pic.twitter.com/HJw7fR5jH8 — Heat Nation (@HeatNationCom) August 23, 2021

Kyle Lowry is the most underrated player on the Miami Heat

There couldn’t have been a better fit for the Heat roaster than the former NBA champion Lowry. The Heat have been devoid of an efficient point guard. Thus making Lowry the ideal match who not only has great playmaking abilities but can also shoot the ball.

According to a recent poll that had NBA scouts and executives vote for the best off-season move. Lowry emerged as a clear winner with 5 out of the 10 votes. The 6x All-Star ranked higher than former MVP and superstar Russell Westbrook, who recently signed with the Lakers.

Experts rank Lowry signing as best of offseason (via @JackSimoneNBA) https://t.co/PUGD28obAi — All U Can Heat (@AllUCanHeat1) August 20, 2021

The addition of Lowry also gives the Heat roaster effective leadership and experience. Though Jimmy Butler has done a great job being the lockerroom leader, the 5x All-Star has struggled in his shooting, and the 2021 playoffs were evidence of that.

Lowry is a career 42.4% from the field and 81.2% from the free-throw line. Thus the former NBA champion would form a perfect backcourt with Duncan Robinson giving the Heat the shooting they need.

The Miami Heat have made some great off-season moves and have filled in the gaps in their roaster. Thus looking a formidable contender in the east.