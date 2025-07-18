“Stars Are Privately Happy”: Caitlin Clark’s All-Star Absence Will Enlighten WNBA Players, Claims Skip Bayless

Despite the gravity of the occasion, Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark will not be suiting up for the 2025 WNBA All-Star Weekend. She will miss the three-point contest and the All-Star game, in which she was a starter. Although fans have understandably been angered by the news, sports analyst Skip Bayless attests that Clark’s absence will delight other WNBA stars.

Advertisement

It isn’t a secret that the discourse surrounding Clark is that her contemporaries are jealous of her skill and fame. During her rookie season, she was notably the victim of countless senseless physicality that seemed to have prompted this conclusion, no matter how premature they might be.

Bayless, meanwhile, despite the controversial nature of his analysis, has been calling out the WNBA for its treatment of Clark. After all, she is considered a direct reason for the league’s increase in popularity over the past season and a half.

Unfortunately, Clark currently suffers from a groin injury, which she aggravated in the Fever’s 85-77 win over the Connecticut Sun. Now, this could mean a drastic change in viewership numbers for the All-Star game. But Bayless doesn’t believe Clark’s peers are too sorry about that.

“No doubt other stars are privately happy Caitlin Clark will miss the WNBA’s All-Star weekend so they can get more of the attention they believe they deserve,” Bayless said in a post on X.

It should be noted that WNBA stars like A’ja Wilson, Angel Reese, Paige Bueckers and Sabrina Ionescu will be present to help boost the numbers. Reese, in fact, has made it clear that Clark isn’t the only reason people tune in to watch WNBA and has asked the press to put some respect on her name.

“The reason why we’re watching women’s basketball is not just because of one person. It’s because of me, too. I want y’all to realize that,” Reese said following a Chicago Sky practice in 2024.

Reese and Clark’s rivalry dates back to their collegiate careers at LSU and Iowa, respectively. But Clark’s absence allows Reese to make a name for herself independent of her rivalry with the Indian Fever guard.

Unfortunately, Bayless doesn’t believe many fans will be taking notice if players such as Reese perform well now that Clark is on the sidelines.

“Instead, plummeting ratings will drive home the fact she is by far the biggest reason for the W’s exploding popularity,” he proclaimed.

At this point, there’s not much to be done but just wait and watch if Bayless is right or if Reese and others have the star power to help fams gravitate towards the All-Star match. The game will take place on Saturday, July 19, at 8:30 PM ET on ABC.