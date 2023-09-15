Years Before Criticizing How Michael Jordan Ran His $275,000,000 Business, Charles Barkley Claimed MJ Never Worried About What A Single Person Thought Of Him

Back in the 1990s, Michael Jordan and Charles Barkley were good friends. Drafted in the same year in 1984, His Airness was incredibly fond of Chuck, and the two did almost everything together. Whether it was going out for dinner, appearing on talk shows, or just going for a round of golf. In fact, Barkley even had an insight into Jordan’s demeanor in the face of scrutiny. Revealing to Sports Illustrated that MJ did not care what people thought of him, the interview came years before the two had their infamous fallout in 2013.

Things went awry in the relationship between MJ and Chuck after the former’s purchase of the Charlotte Hornets. Despite spending a whopping $275,000,000 on the franchise, his management of it left much to be desired. This is what the Round Mound of Rebound pointed out in an interview around the same time. He suggested that Jordan had too many “yes men” surrounding him, and that is why he was failing as an owner. This, as expected, did not sit well with the six-time NBA Champion, who proceeded to cut all ties with Barkley.

Charles Barkley once claimed that Michael Jordan was unbothered by people’s criticism of him

For the longest time, Charles Barkley and Michael Jordan were the best of friends. However, everything went downhill after 2013 when Chuck criticized MJ’s ownership of the Hornets. It’s ironic, especially considering he had complimented His Airness years earlier, claiming he wasn’t ever bothered by what people had to say.

In the 90s, back during his prime, Jordan was the talk of the town. He was an icon and a highly publicized figure. Something that continues to be the case even to this day. As such, he was always under the spotlight, and while most of the media narratives were positive, there were always those who disapproved.

This resulted in MJ facing loads of scrutiny over the years. From criticism regarding his attitude toward his teammates to his excessive gambling problems. There were times when the media didn’t hold back. Nevertheless, he remained unfazed, as Barkley revealed his then-good friend had found a way to ignore said criticism.

“The thing about Michael that you all need to understand is that he doesn’t worry about what you all think of him”

Unfortunately, as mentioned earlier, their relationship took an abrupt turn in 2013. Unable to handle the criticism from one of his good friends, Jordan blasted Barkley. It has been 10 years now, and the two still haven’t improved upon their relationship. Hopefully, things will change, and the two can return to being good friends once again. But it’s all down to the two of them.

Chuck had a similar mindset to Jordan regarding not caring about what others think

Like Michael Jordan, Charles Barkley also didn’t care much for the court of public opinion. In his playing days, he, too was unapologetically always being himself. In fact, when it was suggested he just go along with the “game plan” in order to earn millions, he wholeheartedly rejected the idea.

Why? Well, it was because of his unique personality. Barkley was the kind of man who would rather give up millions rather than give up on who he truly is.

It’s been a long time since either MJ or Barkley stepped onto a hardwood floor for a game of basketball. But they still remain themselves through and through. They may not be on speaking terms, but regardless, their personalities haven’t really changed. They both continue to not care what others think of them.