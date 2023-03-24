“Kyrie Irving crossed up Kobe Bryant and LeBron James!”: Paul George applauds Uncle Drew for incredible showing during Team USA practice

The viral clip of Kyrie Irving dismantling NBA veterans at a team USA camp left former MVP frontrunner Paul George baffled.

Kyrie Irving and Paul George arose as college stars one year apart and made their advents in the NBA in 2010 and 2011 respectively. The gulf in the talent and potential between the pair and their draft mates was conspicuous from the get-go.

It enabled them to be highly touted as future stars who would one day dominate the league. Their rookie campaigns are widely regarded as some of the best with Irving even clinching the NBA Rookie of the year award in 2012.

Their initial campaigns in the NBA validated them to receive call-ups for the Team USA Select team. Irving’s supremacy with the ball against the likes of Kobe Bryant, LeBron James, Carmelo Anthony and other veterans had left George bewildered at the sight.

George recently provided his thoughts on the viral footage of Irving dissecting the defense, and it’s safe to say that the eight-time All-Star was stumped.

Paul George brands Kyrie Irving a ‘legend’ for his viral display with the USA basketball team

In 2012, Kyrie Irving was included in the team USA select team along with Paul George. The number one overall pick left the NBA veterans speechless with his handles, dexterity, footwork, and pace.

On a recent episode of his podcast, ‘Podcast P with Paul George’, George divulged how strenuous it was for newcomers to break down the veterans. Yet, he heaped praise on Irving for doing so with ease, in an old viral footage, that took the internet by storm back in the day.

George said:

PG explains Kyrie’s viral play at Team USA practice 👀 Happy birthday, Kai! pic.twitter.com/CND90cYEBu — Podcast P with Paul George (@PodcastPShow) March 23, 2023

The footage that came out about 10 years ago depicts Irving as a rookie phenom. In the clip, he was given the ball in his half, with Bryant and Durant guarding him. Having deceived Bryant into thinking he was going left, Irving put the ball behind his back, before crossing up KD on the right.

As he paced down the court before putting James Harden in a spin cycle. He went on to put the ball from behind his back to in between his legs before finding a teammate in the corner. Absolutely ridiculous from the former NBA champion.

Kyrie Irving: The greatest ball handler

The accolade of greatest scorer, rebounder, defender and playmaker is always the subject of debate. However, it would be prudent that there will never be another ball handler as exquisite and artistry in that domain as Irving. Nor has there been anyone.

To bequeath that honour upon Uncle Drew would invoke no arguments from any supporter. Stephen Curry, Jason Williams and Chris Paul are close seconds. Although, they do not hold a candle to Irving’s eminence in that department.

When it’s all said and done, the 31-year-old will unequivocally be hailed for his grandeur. Specifically in leveraging the basketball to the fullest score buckets.