“How Much We Enjoyed Thanksgiving”: LeBron James Deflects ‘Beef’ Rumors With Ime Udoka After His Ejection In Lakers Win

The contest between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Houston Rockets proved to be quite the eventful one. The game was filled to the brim with drama, with it even enveloping the Rockets’ head coach, Ime Udoka, as he was ejected after a verbal altercation with LeBron James in the fourth quarter.

Throughout the game, LeBron James and Anthony Davis continued showing their skilled prowess, helping the Lakers clinch a 10-point 107-97 victory. James scored 16 points, 4 rebounds, and 7 assists, while Davis scored a double-double with 27 points, 14 rebounds, and 3 assists.

As of now, it isn’t really known what Ime Udoka and LeBron James spoke about on the sidelines. That said, Udoka and James were intervened by an official who handed out technicals to both of them. Following this, Udoka was immediately ejected from the game and was seen heading to the locker room.

James was reluctant to answer any questions on the matter after the game. When reporters from the press caught hold of the star in the locker room, James deflected all questions on this matter and replied, “Thanksgiving. How much we enjoyed Thanksgiving.” Furthermore, when a reporter sarcastically reverted to calling the introduction ‘very friendly,’ LeBron James reverted, saying, “Yeah, it was.”

Here is a clip of the same, uploaded by Oh no he didn’t on X.

When Ime Udoka was asked about the incident, the Rockets coach deflected the matter as well. In a post-game conference, Udoka replied to the reporters, saying, “There was some conversation they didn’t like…You heard the rest!”

Despite making a good start to the game, the Rockets failed to keep up with the Lakers, following this ejection. Fred VanVleet was well above par with his 22-point performance, followed by Alperen Sengun, who scored 21 points for the team. However, it seemed tough for Houston to match the Lakers’ offensive rhythm, greatly dictated by LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

After a 23-point loss in the previous match against the Oklahoma City Thunder, this game is sure to lift the morale of the Lakeshow ahead of their upcoming games.

The Lakers vs Rockets game had a dramatic ending with a Lakeshow win

The Lakers vs Rockets game tonight was nothing less than drama and madness. The game’s final quarter was particularly intense, with Cam Reddish picking a technical for walking into Tari Eason. The Rockets and the Lakers were amidst an intense physical tussle, with Taurean Prince also shoving Eason during this altercation.

The Lakers sealed the deal with a LeBron James 360 layup to record a win in this game. When James was trying to score this layup, he was uncertain whether he could bucket this one. However, his fans’ reactions and those of his teammates made him believe that he made it.

With this win, the Lakeshow currently have a 12-9 record in the league, standing 7th in the Western Conference table.