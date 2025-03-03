Lakers Hope Luka Doncic Will Pick Up LeBron James’ Conditioning Habits, Claims NBA Insider

Mar 2, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) dribbles against LA Clippers center Ivica Zubac (40) and guard James Harden (1) during the second quarter at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jason Parkhurst-Imagn Images

Lou Williams asked NBA Insider Sam Amick about the legitimacy of the fears surrounding Luka Doncic’s conditioning issues. After seeing the Slovenian sensation enjoying hookah and beer upon his arrival to Los Angeles, Williams wondered if Dallas’ cautious approach with their star was actually reasonable.

Advertisement

Amick confirmed the Mavericks truly feared Doncic’s body would begin to break down within the next couple of years if he continues down his current path. The Athletic reporter says the Lakers hope their new superstar learns a thing or two from LeBron James’ work ethic.

A player doesn’t dominate the NBA for 22 years by accident. LeBron has always been regarded as one of the league’s hardest workers and has established impressive practices throughout his legendary career.

Despite having yet to hit his prime, keeping Doncic’s long-term health intact is already a top priority for the Purple and Gold.

“There is certainly a narrative that Luka is going to physically fall apart physically…the Lakers are certainly hoping that Luka leans into LeBron and picks up on his habits,” Amick said on FanDuel TV’s Run It Back.

Aside from his conditioning concerns, though, Doncic has progressed nicely with his new team. He’s scored 20 points in four of the Lakers’ last five games, showing some life after a lengthy absence due to injury.

Luka Doncic is starting to make his mark in Los Angeles

After a slow start with LA that saw Luka post an efficient 16 points or less in his first three contests, the five-time All-Star has bounced back as of late. He is slowly assuming the role as the team’s alpha while sharing playmaking duties with high-usage star James.

The pair’s chemistry has improved immensely in the last week or so. Both know what it takes to win, so it’s no surprise they’re doing everything in their power to get comfortable with one another on the court.

While yet to put together a masterclass performance, Doncic has already made his mark on the Lakers, immediately turning the team into an offensive powerhouse. He’s already posted two games of 30 or more points and a triple-double. A truly dominant performance shouldn’t be far behind.

Only time will tell if the Lakers’ ambitious gamble pays off in the long run, but the early signs of Luka’s tenure with the franchise have been positive. If he continues to return to form, Doncic should be able to put the Mavs’ public concerns to rest.