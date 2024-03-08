Lakers Injury Report: LeBron James’ Availability Ahead of the Showdown Against the Bucks Receives an Update

Despite pushing 40, LeBron James has remained the anchor for the struggling Lakers squad this season. While the LA side is still contending for a play-in spot before the postseason, LeBron’s absence could significantly impact their chances as we enter the concluding phase of the season. In the previous game against the Sacramento Kings, the King failed to secure a win for the Lakers and had to leave the game late in the fourth quarter due to discomfort in his ankle.

The Lakers are set to face the Eastern Conference’s second seed, the Milwaukee Bucks, tonight at Crypto.com arena. The Bucks game marks the start of a series of tough matchups and the Lakers would want LeBron on the lineup ahead of the stretch. The Lakers’ latest injury report submitted to the NBA has listed James as “questionable” for the game due to his left ankle issue (Peroneal Tendinopathy).

Interestingly, James has been listed as questionable for several games this season, including Wednesday’s game. However, the four-time NBA champion has been able to play through his injuries for the most part and was last sidelined on February 22, in LA’s first game after the All-Star break. Perhaps we could expect James to play limited minutes, but he will probably suit up for today’s game against Giannis Antetokounmpo and Co.

How has LeBron James been performing so far this season?

LeBron James has been averaging 25.3 points, 7.1 rebounds, and 8.0 assists per game this season, shooting 52.8 percent from the floor and 40.5 percent from beyond the arc. After breaking Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s all-time career points record last year, James achieved a new one this season by becoming the first player to score 40,000 points. However, the King will be more bothered by the Lakers’ 34-30 record this season, which doesn’t promise a deep playoff run.

So far, James’ absence hasn’t bothered the Lakers’ performance this season. James is known for not missing much of his games and has played 56 games this season. However, in the games without James, players such as Austin Reaves, D’Angelo Russell, and Anthony Davis have all showed up to fill in the shoes of LeBron.