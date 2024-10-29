mobile app bar

Lakers vs Suns: Kevin Durant Stats From 28th October Matchup Against LeBron James and Co.

Raahib Singh
Published

Oct 28, 2024; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant (35) drives to the basket against Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) during the first quarter at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Kevin Durant and his Suns are hosting two of his Team USA teammates, LeBron James and Anthony Davis, as the Lakers are in town. With the Lakers winning in their first matchup, the Suns were determined to level the season series at home. The Suns did just that, as they secured a 109-105 win.

Durant had a solid showing in the first half. He scored 12 points, going 5 of 9 from the field. KD struggled from behind the perimeter, going just 1 of 4.

He upped the ante in the 2nd half, scoring 18 of his 30 points. He scored 8 of those points in a quick two-minute span in the 4th, including the jumper that sent the Suns up 105-101.

Durant was a menace on the defensive end of the floor, tallying four blocks for the night.

Kevin Durant Stats against Lakers (Oct 28th, 2024)
Minutes38:09
Points30
Field Goals11/20
FG%55.0%
3-Pointers2/6
3P %33.3%
Free Throws6/7
FT%85.7%
Rebounds8
Assists4
Steals0
Blocks4
+/--6

 

Historically, KD has always elevated his game while playing against LeBron James. Even though LBJ has the upper hand with 19 wins in their 27 regular season matchups, Durant has the better numbers. KD averages 28.7 points, 1.4 points more than his career averages, 6.7 rebounds, 4.2 assists, and 1.2 blocks.

The Suns needed KD to secure the win over the Lakers, and he arrived to the occasion. Devin Booker had a solid game as well, scoring 33 points whereas Bradley Beal added 15.

