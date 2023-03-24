“Lakers Will Be the #6 Seed”: Nick Wright Backs the Los Angeles Team to go 4-0 Without LeBron James

The Los Angeles Lakers might be 36-37 in the season with just 9 regular season games to play, but LeBron James fanboy Nick Wright is confident of the Purple and Gold team will be the #6 seed.

The 9th-placed team, who have struggled to get wins consistently, have done okay without their top scorer who is out with a foot injury. In James’ 12-game absence, they have gone 7-5. Credits to Austin Reaves, Anthony Davis, and D’Angelo Russell respectively.

Winning streaks have been something that this team has not seen much this season, but with matches against OKC Thunder and Chicago Bulls ahead, Wright says they are going on a 4-0 run to claim the #6th spot by March 30th.

Nick Wright is confident of the Lakers going on a 4-0 run and the make 6th seed

Although it should not be a surprise to the NBA community as we have seen Nick go all out to support The King through all thick and thins, backing him for the GOAT over Michael Jordan and whatnot.

But the FS1 analyst took it a step further recently when he claimed something that nobody in the Lakers camp would do this season in their right mind. Watch it in the following embed.

“The Lakers are going to have a 4-game win streak. On March 30th, the Lakers will be the 6th seed.” — @getnickwright 👀👀 pic.twitter.com/WayZDtDPJ5 — First Things First (@FTFonFS1) March 23, 2023

The Lakers play the Thunder next, with two Bulls games to follow. Neither of those teams is out of Play-offs/Play-in contention, and hence, might give it their all to win the rest of the games.

Unless they suddenly decide to tank, there is no way the Lakers win all three of those games. It’s not been that kind of season for this team.

Will it change after James is back?

With Reaves breaking out and making a place for himself in the starting line-up and Malik Beasley coming off the bench, the Lakers look strong enough on the offense with AR and D’Lo sharing the playmaking job.

They are 2-0 in their last two after Reaves’ 25p-11a and 35p-6a eruption. And they would hope that he keeps it up for them to make the most of their remaining games without James.

However, it changes a little when the 19x All-Star comes back. The 38-year-old, who is averaging over 29 points per game would demand the ball, sharing which has not been the issue these past few games.