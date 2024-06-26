Lakers Will Need to Modernize for JJ Redick to Do His Job Properly, Says Rachel Nichols

JJ Redick‘s recruitment as the new Los Angeles Lakers head coach has raised eyebrows everywhere. Amidst the concerns over his lack of experience, Rachel Nichols recently outlined the requirements for his success. The sports analyst demanded that the franchise modernize itself as soon as possible to hit the ground running under the 40-year-old.

Advertisement

During the latest UNDISPUTED episode, Nichols highlighted Redick’s heavy reliance on data during decision-making. As the Lakers remain unfamiliar with such a method, the organization must adapt quickly to this process. She consequently believed that the reform should take place in the roster first before spreading its roots to the backroom, stating,

“They haven’t really had a coach that has embraced analytics the way JJ Redick made it clear he is going to embrace analytics…They need to take a more modernized view of the roster, they need to specifically seek out players who play the way JJ Redick wants to play…They have to up their scouting department”.

.@Rachel__Nichols says the Lakers have to modernize to maximize JJ Redick’s success as HC: “He embraces analytics. They need to seek out players who play the way he wants them to.” pic.twitter.com/H3vJqstKWY — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) June 25, 2024

Considering the current circumstances within the franchise, Nichols’ demands are completely justified. In the past few seasons, the Lakers have struggled often due to directionless squad building and scouting. As a result, they failed to build an identity around the roster with question marks looming over team dynamics.

Additionally, their scouting department has failed to identify proper talent in the market in the last couple of years. From underwhelming draft picks to often trading for unsuitable players, things have gone spirally downhill for them far too much.

So, the Lakers are in dire need of synergy. And Redick’s method could provide the franchise with precisely this. That said, the organization must also push its limits to keep up with the desires of its new head coach in the coming years.

A former colleague of JJ Redick believed the same

Brian Windhorst, the former ESPN co-worker of Redick, recently shared his two cents on the recruitment. The 46-year-old expectedly wanted his ex-colleague to improve the team’s roster first. However, Windy went into more detail, pointing out the key area of reform in the coming months.

During his latest appearance on ESPN, he mentioned, “Where I think that the Lakers have a big challenge and where JJ is really going to have to do his best work is on the defensive end of the floor. That’s not where people focus but for the Lakers, that’s exactly where their seasons have been defined”.

“If you’re going to take [The Lakers] from seventh place to sixth or fourth, you gotta do that on the defensive end and that starts with JJ Redick.” —@WindhorstESPN on JJ Redick and the Lakers pic.twitter.com/IpeFfJWsan — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) June 24, 2024

His comments circled the Lakers’ lackluster defensive display from last season. With Christian Wood missing out on a lengthy part of the campaign, the roster lacked players who could share the burden with Anthony Davis and LeBron James. As a result, they struggled to keep up with the rest of the league, adding volume to Windy’s remarks.

Much to the Lakers fans’ delight, transforming the squad remains one of the top priorities of Redick. He will spend the majority of this off-season identifying suitable trade and draft picks for the roster.

So, on paper, the head coach is off to a start. Can he sustain this throughout his tenure in LA? That’s the million-dollar question at the moment.