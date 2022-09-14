LaVar Ball taught LaMelo Ball his place in the Ball Family, and life’s hierarchy, Hornets star was heated

Lavar Ball once had to tell son what’s what after he came up with an… interesting full form for ‘BBB’

LaMelo Ball may not be the most mature person in the NBA today, but he sure as heck is far better than what he used to be.

You see, during his high school days, this young man was the wild child of the Ball family, a kid you could never predict. And while it did bring tonnes of funny moments to all the fans that watched him on ‘Ball in the Family’, it also got the guy in some major trouble.

One such moment came about back when LaVar Ball was still cool and in business with one Alan Foster. And well, let’s just say, you’re going to want to see how the Big Baller set his son straight.

LaMelo Ball didn’t have to cuss for LaVar Ball to be on his case, even when the cameras are on

In the past, there have been countless people who called Lavar Ball a horrible father to his sons. But frankly, they couldn’t be more wrong.

Does he have flaws? Absolutely.

Did he make mistakes? You can bet your whole house, he did.

However, the man also clearly knew how to raise his sons right. And in case you don’t believe that statement, all you need to do is take a gander at the clip in the tweet below.

Lavar ball checking Lamelo will always be hilarious 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/HG1Ems7hAz — Shannonnn sharpes burner (@shannonsharpeee) August 22, 2022

LaMelo Ball may have gotten far more than most other teenagers got when it comes to cars, games, and sneakers. But even with that fact, LaVar Ball made sure he wasn’t some spoilt man-child like certain NBA players *cough-cough Ben Simmons, cough-cough*.

Good job, LaVar.

No matter what anyone says, the fact that Lonzo, LiAngelo, and LaMelo are such nice people and are so well-liked by those around them, means you did your job, and you did it damn well.

