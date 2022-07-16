LeBron James’ $45 Lobos 1707 Tequila Has His Friend Thinking “He had a Wolf on his back”, in Las Vegas! 

LeBron James’ $45 bottle of tequila, the Lobos 1707 might be so good it has people hallucinating. Don’t take our word, take his friend’s!

When that bottle of liquor hits, it really does. Apparently, so does LeBron James’ tequila. King James likes his wine, that’s a fact. But he also has an incredible brand of tequila, the Lobos 1707.

The tequila recently won an award for the best Cincoro Resposado, pushing its repertoire to the top. In doing so, it also beat out other brands, including one owned by a certain Michael Jordan.

We think that it might be a good brand of tequila. But is it good enough to make you hallucinate? Well, LeBron’s friend certainly thinks so.

A friend of mine just told me that he drank so much @Lobos1707 in Vegas that he had a wolf on his back! — LeBron James (@KingJames) July 16, 2022

LeBron James Tweets out a hilarious story about his friend hallucinating from the Lobos 1707.

We do crazy things under the influence, we might even see things. But seeing a wolf off a bottle of tequila sounds borderline delusional. We think that might be hallucinations.

LeBron’s friend decided to text him that, that he, in fact, was seeing a wolf on his back. The claims might be exaggerated but it sure sounds like a fun story. LeFunny as his fans would call it.

Others who have enjoyed the liquor are of the opinion it’s brilliant. Maybe LeBron’s friend reached the bottom of the bottle.

Aye that Lebron James lobos tequila my boy — TellinSeasonThePodcast (@Thats_Chubbs) July 9, 2022

Whatever the case may be, we know LeBron’s loving the response around his tequila. We for one are relishing getting our hands on a bottle and seeing what the hype is all about.

