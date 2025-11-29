LeBron James and Steve Nash Give Advice to Young Hoopers About How to ‘Slow Down the Game’ for Them

Time crunch? Get all your NBA news here in just 60 words

Ever since LeBron James launched the Mind the Game podcast, it has allowed fans to receive deeper insight into basketball. LeBron has held a reputation as a player with a high basketball IQ for what seems like his entire career. However, he was once a young player making mistakes on the court as well.

Organized basketball is much different than pickup games at the local outdoor court. In a structured game, opposing teams may throw various defenses, like a full-court press, zone, man-to-man or even a hybrid of the three. When there is a player providing constant pressure, it can take the ball handler out of their comfort zone, which can lead to them playing outside of their preferred pace.

Many young players struggle with this, including a viewer who presented their dilemma to Nash and James. Luckily, the NBA legends had some advice to share with the young hooper.

“My initial answer is it takes time,” Nash said. “The more you play, the more reps, the more scenarios you see, the more it slows down.”

It seems quite simple, but the basis of Nash‘s answer is just more repetitions on the court. That isn’t the most desirable answer for a young athlete who most likely wants a quick fix.

Although it is impossible to master the art of slowing the game down overnight, Nash did provide gems for what they could do to accelerate the process.

“How great is your physicality, fitness, quickness, sharp acceleration, and deceleration? If you’re on balance all the time, it’s a lot harder to get sped up,” Nash said.

James silently nodded while Nash gave his answer. The Los Angeles Lakers superstar shared the same sentiment while adding a few other gems worth noting.

“Actually putting yourself in those situations. If it’s 5-on-5, 4-on-4, 3-on-3, 2-on-2 and then skill development, just continue to develop those skills. It’s about skill development,” James said.

LeBron and Nash may have answered one fan’s question, but their advice applies to millions of young kids aspiring to get better at basketball.