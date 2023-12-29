“LeBron James and the Lakers Looked Pretty Good Tonight”: Skip Bayless Delivers Yet Another Backhanded Compliment on Twitter

Credits: Dec 28, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) looks to pass the ball in the first half against the Charlotte Hornets at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Lakers already suffered losses against teams with a record below .500 in the past few fixtures. This time, LeBron James and co. were able to save face as they grabbed a huge 133-112 win over the Charlotte Hornets. Skip Bayless, who has often trolled the Purple & Gold this season, had yet another cheeky comment to pass on X (formerly “Twitter”) regarding the Lakers’ win.

Advertisement

Defeating the ailing Charlotte Hornets was something that is expected from a team competing for the title. Despite recording the win, Skip Bayless made sure to criticize the LeBron James-led Los Angeles Lakers for their lacklustre performance in the recent past. Congratulating the California side for finally clinching a victory against the “7-22 Charlotte”, Bayless sarcastically tweeted:

“LeBron and the Lakers looked pretty good tonight … at home … against 7-22 Charlotte.”

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/RealSkipBayless/status/1740609155487191397?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

The UNDISPUTED analyst has not shown any mercy in ripping apart the Lakers. After every loss, since the In-Season Tournament concluded, the 72-year-old has been trolling the Purple & Gold on X (formerly “Twitter”). However, this one time that the team performed well and clinched a win, in classic Bayless fashion, he still finds a way to criticize. Staying true to his reputation, Skip has to be one of the biggest LeBron James detractors.

The Los Angeles Lakers won the In-Season Tournament but have failed to perform up to the mark ever since. Before tonight’s clash against the Charlotte Hornets, they had an awful 2-6 record. The Lakers need to capitalize on this win and find their winning ways before they tumble down the standings.

Skip Bayless often trolls LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers

It is no surprise that Skip Bayless has a strong aversion to LeBron James. This season, despite the historic campaign that LBJ has put up in Year 21, Skip has taken it to the next level, in terms of his nasty comments.

Recently, merely a week ago, Bayless berated the King for playing too much. Apart from drawing comparisons to Michael Jordan, the analyst bashed Bron for prioritizing winning the In-Season Tournament.

Advertisement

“He is 31st in overall minutes played, almost in Top 30 in the NBA which is insane! He made winning the In-Season Tournament a priority which required him to play an extra game which doesn’t even count in the standings.”

“WHAT IN THE NAME OF MICHAEL JORDAN IS LEBRON JAMES DOING? I thought the plan was to pace himself this season.”

Similar to his comments after the Lakers win against the Hornets, Skip Bayless scoffed at the fact that LeBron James and co. defeated the Ja Morant-less Memphis Grizzlies.

Analysts and enthusiasts from around the world have been gushing over LeBron’s performance at age 39. However, trying to impress Bayless seems like a lost cause.